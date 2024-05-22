Pedestrians rush across Peel St as rain pours down in Gisborne's city centre yesterday. Photo / Paul Rickard

A “Tasman Sea Special” drenched Tairāwhiti yesterday with more than 120 millimetres of rain falling on parts of the East Coast in 24 hours and floodwaters closing sections of State Highway 2 south and SH35.

The heavy rain eased for a while around midday but it returned as forecast thunderstorms persisted at times into the afternoon.

More heavy rain has been forecast for today and tomorrow, with the initial easterly system forecast to turn southerly today and to linger over several days.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) closed SH35 between Te Puia Hot Springs township and Tokomaru Bay yesterday morning because of surface flooding.

“The stretch of road was closed just before 10.30am following heavy and persistent rainfall, causing surface flooding and rising river levels,” NZTA system manager Martin Colditz said yesterday.

“The decision was taken to close the road for the safety of all motorists and the local community.”

Surface flooding closed State Highway 35 between Te Puia and Tokomaru Bay for a couple of hours yesterday. It was reopened about midday.

The coast highway was reopened between Te Puia Hot Springs township and Tokomaru Bay about midday.

Road crews closed SH2 south at Nūhaka mid-afternoon due to surface flooding.

“The state highway has closed two kilometres south of the township. It will remain closed until further notice,” the NZTA reported.

“Crews in Tairāwhiti continued to monitor the state highway network around the region overnight.”

NZTA advised road users to drive to the conditions around the region, be prepared for delays and expect higher-than-usual water levels in some areas.

It was expected a MetService heavy rain watch for Tairāwhiti would be lifted this afternoon.

When The Gisborne Herald went to print last night, no further update was available.

NZTA advised road users to avoid travel if possible and drive to the conditions on the state highway network around the region.

The council had reports of surface flooding across parts of the region, affecting some roads and rivers.

“Please watch out for surface flooding on the roads, take care and drive to the conditions,” was the social media plea from Gisborne District Council yesterday afternoon.

MetService said a sub-tropical low weather system off the Tasman Sea brought heavy rain and strong winds across the North Island.

Overnight, the Tairāwhiti forecast was for “showers turning to rain” this morning, with the rain “to ease” tomorrow and more “occasional rain” on Friday.

An orange heavy rain warning was issued by MetService for a time yesterday for Hawke’s Bay and north of State Highway 5.

“Another longer period of significant rain is expected during Wednesday and Thursday,” MetService said on social media.

Further watches and warnings were expected last night.

“On top of what has already fallen, 150-200mm can also be expected in Hawke’s Bay.”

The Gisborne District Council’s rainfall gauges yesterday afternoon showed the heaviest falls of 123mm at Tokomaru Bay School in the 24 hours to midday.

Te Puia was close behind on 119mm, Mangaheia at Willowbank was 114mm, Hikuwai at River Flat 102mm, Hikuwai at No 4 Bridge 95mm, Wharerata 102mm, Panikau 101mm, Pouawa 74mm and Waimatā 75mm.

Gisborne city recorded 46mm at the airport and 61mm at the Stout St gauge in the 24 hours to midday yesterday.

The rest of the district received falls ranging from 28mm at Ngātapa to 20mm at Waikohu, 27mm at Matawai, 51mm at Te Arai, 28mm at Waipaoa and 16mm at Mangatu.

The council’s teams monitored river levels throughout the day yesterday and will do the same again today.

“Keep safe and report any issues to our team on 0800 653 800 27/4.

“For further updates keep an eye on the Tairāwhiti Civil Defence site.”

The rain will have been welcomed to a degree by the region’s farmers.

“Yes and no. The heaviness of it is of some concern,” Gisborne-Wairoa provincial Federated Farmers president Charlie Reynolds said.

“The slush caused will make it harder for farmers to get round their farm tracks. But it does set farmers up better for feed levels ahead of winter after three fairly dry months, providing the ground temperature doesn’t drop significantly.”