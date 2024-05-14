Auckland’s Mayor blasts AT over CBD parking charges, Whakapapa skifield’s future and the Lachie Jones inquest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / TVNZ / NZHerald

Dannevirke World War I soldiers who led a political lobby to the Government of the time will be honoured with a heritage site spearheaded by locals.

The site at Armstrong Rd in Dannevirke is bare but the Glengarry Soldier Settlement Working Group hopes it will become a place of reflection.

A depiction of the Glengarry Soldier Settlement heritage site to be created at Armstrong Rd, Dannevirke.

The site will pay tribute to the efforts of Glengarry soldier settlers organised by JF Tidswell and supported by Ivan Knight, president of the Dannevirke RSA, in 1922 to make settlement farms more financially viable.

Their lobbying led to a much-needed review of the workings of the soldier settlement scheme. In 1924, the Government announced lower revaluations and rentals for soldier settlement farms.

This enabled many of the 4000 soldier settlers nationwide to establish sustainable small farms and develop rural communities.

After the centenary of the Glengarry block settlement in 2020, a group of passionate commemorators decided to research and preserve the history of the land that was once native bush.

The site will feature a bench seat made by Glengarry resident John Phillips out of old bush tramway bogey wheels retrieved from a swamp within the settlement area.

He wanted to make an attractive place to sit, read and remember the history and said: “It is important because it is almost lost.

John Phillips made a seat out of old bush tramway bogey wheels that once were used to cart logs.

“It’s an area that we have done not to preserve, but to reflect, and for future generations to gather and share various moments.”

Phillips said it was a “great gesture” and the small fenced-off site would honour the hardships and success of the lobby.

Earthworks, fencing materials and a culvert had been donated for the construction of the site but cash donations were needed to get the project over the line.

“It’s not big but it will look quite smart and tidy, with all-new fixtures, but we are going to try and keep some of it looking aged and rustic.”

Approximately $8000 is required to cover the cost of site works and signage with key information.

The group has established a Givealittle page where donations are welcomed.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.