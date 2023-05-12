Taranaki maunga received a hefty dumping of snow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

It’s the smallest and one of the cheapest ski fields in the country, but it’s also the first to open this year.

The Maunganui Ski Area, operated by the Stratford Mountain Club, often claims the title of being the first to open, and spokesman Rob Needs says today had the perfect weather and the right amount of snow for people to dust off their snow gear and enjoy the maunga.

“There’s been lots of people up here. The Facebook page blew up when we said the skifield would be open.”

The carpark was filled with cars as people went to make the most of the snow. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The club runs on a ‘turn the key on and go’ operation.

“With beautiful tussock and moss and a small field, we can make the call to turn the key on and operate once the snow levels are right. Not many other ski areas can do that. Our size also allows us to be one of the cheapest ski areas in the country.”

Rob says when the skifield is open, it’s important to make the most of it.

“If it’s open you’ve got to go. There’s no guarantee it will be open the next day. A lot of people came up which shows people were excited for the snow.”

Two people anticipating the opening were Heather and Rupert Stanning. Heather says she and Rupert try to go up the mountain every time the ski field is open.

Heather and Rupert Stanning were excited about the ski area being open. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“Work dependent of course. We’re pretty stoked the field is open today. We’ve waited a long time to be able to carve up the snow.”

It wasn’t just skiers and snowboarders excited either, Alice Peterson and Zelma Jarmer, both 12, spent the morning creating snowmen.

Alice says it was cold but worth it.

“It’s pretty amazing up here. There’s a lot of snow.”

Alice Paterson (left) and Zelma Jarmer, both 12, spent the morning making snowmen. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Rob says while the club operates the lifts for the skifield, people who want to play in the snow are welcome to come up if it’s safe, and enjoy it.

“We don’t control the snow, just the ski field. If it’s open and safe, people are more than welcome to enjoy the snow.”

He says he’s unsure if the snow will hold for the weekend but is glad people took the opportunity to travel up the maunga.

“The sun isn’t the real issue, it’s the rain. We can’t guarantee it will be open over the weekend so it’s good people are making the most of it and getting up here when it’s definitely open.”

Rob says it’s important to remember safety.

“The best time to come up is mid-morning. Later in the afternoon that soft snow turns to ice and it’s quite slippery. Also, the road begins to freeze and get icy in the afternoon so we don’t recommend diving up here after 4pm.”

Rob says the best way to keep up to date with the state of the ski field and maunga is to visit the Maunganui iSki Area Facebook page.

“It’s where we post the most up-to-date information and the best source to find out the conditions on the mountain.”