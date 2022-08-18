Joseph Hawkey Snowden was drunk and driving to McDonald's when he crashed into an oncoming car. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A drunk-driver's evening dash for a feed of McDonald's turned disastrous after he crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by a woman in her 80s.

Joseph Hawkey Snowden, 18, was travelling along Rata St in Inglewood, Taranaki, when he crossed the centreline and into the path of oncoming traffic.

One car managed to swerve to avoid colliding with Snowden, but the following vehicle, driven by the woman, was struck head-on, New Plymouth District Court was told on Thursday.

The woman was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital where she was admitted for three days for treatment of suspected broken ribs, a suspected spinal fracture and severe bruising and swelling.

Following the July 2 crash, which occurred around 7.30pm, Snowden told police he was on his way to McDonald's and he had not been drinking alcohol.

But a breath test revealed otherwise as he returned a reading of 693mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

While the alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg, the limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

In court, Snowden pleaded guilty to a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury.

He was convicted on the charge and remanded at large for sentencing on October 17.

A referral to restorative justice was made.