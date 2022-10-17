Joseph Hawkey Snowden was drunk and driving to McDonald's when he crashed into an oncoming car. Photo / File

A teen drunk behind the wheel was on his way to McDonald's when he slammed into a car being driven by a woman in her 80s, causing her a spinal injury and broken ribs.

But the woman and her family have since met with the 18-year-old, Joseph Hawkey Snowden, and while upset at his actions, they were also understanding and forgiving.

The successful restorative justice conference was spoken highly of by Judge Noel Sainsbury in New Plymouth District Court on Monday, when Snowden was sentenced on an admitted charge of drink driving causing injury.

"I find it remarkable just how measured, forgiving, magnanimous members of our community can be," the judge said of the victim and her family.

"But also you [Snowden] deserve credit because you were prepared to front up, acknowledge what you have done and apologise."

Snowden was travelling along Rata St in Inglewood, Taranaki, when he crossed the centreline and into the path of oncoming traffic.

One car managed to swerve to avoid colliding with Snowden, but the following vehicle, driven by the woman, was struck head-on.

Joseph Hawkey Snowden appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Monday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

She was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital where she was admitted for three days for treatment of broken ribs, a spinal fracture and severe bruising and swelling.

Following the July 2 crash, which occurred around 7.30pm, Snowden told police he was on his way to McDonald's and he had not been drinking alcohol.

But a breath test revealed otherwise as he returned a reading of 693mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

While the alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg, the limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

In court, Police prosecutor Lewis Sutton said while the start point was a term of imprisonment he accepted the outcome would be a community-based sentence given Snowden's youth and lack of previous convictions.

But a fine would understate the seriousness of the offending, Sutton said, submitting community work should be imposed.

The victim suffered ongoing issues and was still doing physiotherapy, he said.

"But overall she had a lucky escape."

Defence lawyer Patrick Mooney suggested a period of supervision may be more appropriate than community work given Snowden's age and so that his full-time employment as a farm contractor was not disrupted.

Mooney said his client was a first-time offender who had taken responsibility for his actions.

A probation officer told the court there were other community work options that could be appropriate for Snowden, such as time spent at the local hospice or a church.

Judge Sainsbury said the "incredible" restorative justice process made a "significant" difference in how he could deal with the matter.

He ruled supervision was unnecessary given the teen had no real issues that needed addressing.

"Doing something that actually helps the community you're in is a good thing," the judge said, landing on 80 hours of community work as the sentence.

In addition to that, Snowden was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay the victim $750 in emotional harm reparation.

Judge Sainsbury wished Snowden all the best before imploring him to use his experience to teach others not to drink and drive.

"Step up, speak up and explain that that is not the way you behave."