Taranaki police officers trial: Jury shown CCTV footage of arrest

Police help Allen Ball from the patrol car after taking him back to the station for processing on May 31, 2019. Photo / Police

It was when a highly intoxicated Hawera man - who would shortly after be pronounced dead - stopped snoring that arresting officers called for an ambulance and began CPR.

More than two hours earlier, Allen Ball had been uneasy on his feet and repetitive in his speech after being arrested at his Hawera home for assaulting his partner.

Constable Ben Patterson is in the witness box in the High Court at New Plymouth this morning continuing to give evidence in the manslaughter trial of three Hawera police officers, who all have name suppression.

The officers are charged with in relation to 55-year-old Ball's death in their custody in the Hawera Police Station on June 1, 2019.

Patterson was one of several officers to be sent to Ball's Hawera home, responding to a call about the alleged assault.

Patterson told the court Ball told them to leave him alone after approaching him down a tanker track, which is adjacent to his home.

"He kept saying, 'just leave me alone, leave alone'. He just kept saying that."

He noticed that Ball was uneasy on his feet and repetitive in his speech.

Four officers and an observer carry Allen Ball into Hawera Police Station on the blanket. Photo / Police

Ball was successfully handcuffed and didn't respond to the fact that he was being arrested for the assault on his partner, Stacey Whitmore.

Patterson said he then began driving and not long after turning onto Hastings Rd he asked Officer B to ask Ball for his version of events, when Officer B replies that Ball is "snoring".

Arriving back at the station, Ball continued to snore and CCTV footage played to the court showed Patterson and Officers B and C trying to rouse Ball in the back of the police car.

Officer A arrives back at the station a few minutes later with other officers, Ball's handcuffs are removed and a decision is made to carry Ball into cell 1 on a blanket.

That is successful and Ball then has most of his clothing removed. Patterson said Ball continued to snore the whole time.

Laughing can be heard and the cell door eventually closed as Officer B begins entering details into the police NIA processing system.

When questioned by Clarke, Patterson said there was no discussion about Ball's state as he was being processed or who should check in on him.

He confirmed that if a prisoner continued not to respond to pain techniques that an ambulance should be called.

At 2.25am, Patterson is seen on CCTV checking in on Ball, after being called out to by Officer C.

"He had stopped snoring at this point.

"[Officer C] checked for a pulse and I call for an ambulance and notified [Officer A]. [Officer B] comes in at that point and requests fire as well and CPR commenced immediately."

In cross examination from Susan Hughes QC, Officer A's defence counsel - Patterson confirmed they would often arrest people who were intoxicated and fall asleep, snoring loudly.

When asked if snoring could mean anything else other than sleeping, Patterson replied that he hadn't had "any training in snoring".

If someone was breathing and snoring, he would believe the person was simply sleeping.

Patterson continues to give evidence.

The prosecution

In her opening statement to the jury yesterday, Crown prosecutor Cherie Clarke alleged the officers were grossly negligent in their duty of care to the victim and that this negligence was a causal factor in his death, thereby committing manslaughter.

The manslaughter charge relates to the officers allegedly failing to provide the necessities of life, namely medical attention.

The charge room and cell 1 in the Hawera Police Station. Photo / Police

If they had provided medical attention, the Crown alleges, it may have saved his life.

The defence

In her opening remarks to the jury, Hughes said her client accepted that made a mistake that day, but that didn't make her a criminal.

"We expect a great deal from police officers, we expect them to observe a level of duty of care ... [client] is less than perfect but she is not a criminal."

She told the jury there were two steps to consider when considering whether her client was guilty; whether Officer A breached their duty of care to Ball, and if so, was that a major departure from the level of care expected.

Hughes said Ball died after "deliberately and covertly" ingesting a large amount of tramadol, codeine and alcohol.

As for why her client didn't seek medical assistance, her client believed that Ball was "drunk and was sleeping off a bender".

Kylie Pascoe, counsel for Officer B, also told the jury that her client got it wrong, but he also believed Ball was sleeping off his intoxication and it would only later be discovered that Ball had "self poisoned".

"[Client] got it wrong." However, getting it wrong was not the issue, it was determining whether there had been a major departure from the standard of care expected from Officer B.

Andrew Laurenson, for Officer C, also agreed with Hughes and said his client did nothing different to other officers who were working that night - but they haven't been charged.

The supporters

More than 30 family and friends of the accused officers as well as Ball have been in the public gallery since the start of the trial.

They include Ball's former partner, Stacey Whitmore, and Ball's daughter Stacey.

Family of the officers are also in the gallery along with members of Police Association, the organisation which supports police staff.

The trial, now before a jury of four men and seven women, began on Monday and is being overseen by Justice Susan Thomas.

The Crown will call 24 witnesses over the four weeks the matter is set down for.