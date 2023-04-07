Shocking video footage captured by a motorcyclist shows a ute swerving in and out of the oncoming lane on a country road in the North Island.

Posted to a Taranaki TikTok user’s page, the video shows a motorbike following behind a ute on what is understood to be the Toko to Stratford road.

In a bid to take the corners at speed, the ute is seen regularly moving into the lane of oncoming as if it was taking a “racing line” on a race track.

The wild driving was caught on camera. Photo / Supplied

At one point, a container also flies onto the road out of the ute’s open tray, before bouncing into a paddock.

The motorbike rider following behind using a helmet-mounted camera that captures the car in front’s driving had luckily left plenty of space between themselves and the car.

The rider captions the video at that point with: “glad I was back enough”.

At another point in the video, the ute can be seen arcing into the oncoming lane and then swinging back into its own shortly before a car coming the other way crests a hill and passes by.

Immediately after the car passes, the ute again crosses into the oncoming lane to shorten a corner as it speeds along.

TikTok users commented that the ute driver “thinks he’s a race car driver” and that it is “terrible driving” and “straight up dangerous”.

Another said: “This dude’s driving like he’s playing Mario Kart”, while another said: “I pay my taxes, I’ll use all the road”.