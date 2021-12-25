Taranaki By-Products meat processing plant on fire, crews attending

The plant, Taranaki By-Products on Kohiti Rd in Okaiawa, first caught fire around 11am today. Photo / NZME

The plant, Taranaki By-Products on Kohiti Rd in Okaiawa, first caught fire around 11am today. Photo / NZME

Fire crews from around Taranaki are attending a fourth-alarm fire at a meat processing plant near Hāwera this morning.

The plant, Taranaki By-Products on Kohiti Rd in Okaiawa, first caught fire around 11am today.

The fire was well-alight at the 100 by 70-metre plant building as fire crews arrived. It was still well-involved and was not yet under control.

Initially, there were reports of two people connected to the building were missing but they had since been accounted for.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said six appliances and two tankers from North and South Taranaki had joined those from New Plymouth to address the fire.

About 24 crew members were onsite and Dunbar estimated at least 40 would be fighting the blaze as extra resources arrived.

Dunbar said the fire posed no risk to other properties as the plant was located in a rural area. There was a section of the plant which was not in flame but Dunbar said it would likely not be impacted.

More to come