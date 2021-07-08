Taradale teens awarded top honours for Anzac commemoration event

Cadet Sergeant Harry Berryman speaking at this year's Taradale High School's Anzac commemoration event. Photo / NZME

Two Hawke's Bay cadets have been awarded top honours for helping organise an Anzac commemoration which brought in 1500 people.

Cadet Sergeant Harry Berryman and Nicole McLaren - both of the 13 Squadron, City Of Napier, Air Training Corps - were each awarded the Commandant's Commendation for their part in organising the Taradale High School's Anzac commemoration ceremony.

The two Taradale High School students have both been involved with the New Zealand Cadet Forces since early 2018, and were promoted to the Sergeant position earlier this year.

Cadet Sergeant Harry Berryman (pictured) and Nicole McLaren both received the Commandant's Commendation by Squadron Leader Bruce Sinclair, of the New Zealand Cadet Forces. Photo / Supplied

Planning for the event began in February with a committee of students from Taradale and Tamatea high schools led by chairman Jack Winiana.

About 1500 students from 14 schools in the Taradale and Tamatea area, veterans and members of the public attended the commemorative ceremony which included Ode reading, giving poems and speeches to sounding The Last Post and reveille.

Acting commandants squadron leader Bruce Sinclair described both as "key persons" in organising the commemorative event which made them "worthy of recognition".

"This was an event coordinated, managed and run by High School aged youth, with the support of particularly Taradale High School and other local schools.

Organised by local students the Taradale High School's Anzac commemoration event held at the Taradale Clock Tower was one of the largest Anzac Day events of 2021. Photo / NZME

"It became one of the largest Anzac Day events of 2021."

He said their passion was evident in everything they do.

"When you combine dedication with leadership, you produce a powerful personality that is full of passion.

"The individual has moved on from being a follower, to adopting a position of providing the example and wanting to develop and lead others."

The Cadet Forces could not survive without the generous input and dedication of its volunteers and supporting communities, he said.