Taradale fire badly damages property and vehicles

Firefighters at the scene of a fire in Napier on Friday morning. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A blaze has significantly damaged part of a property and several vehicles in Taradale today.

At a property in Avondale Rd, which extends from Taradale to Greenmeadows, the house was reported by Fire and Emergency New Zealand to be "well alight" when the first crew from the Taradale Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived after the alarm was raised at 6.12am.

An hour later a Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said three other appliances and crews from Napier and Hastings had been involved in fighting the blaze, which had been contained.

No one was in the house when the crews arrived, but the quick hold the fire had taken was evident by the pall of smoke visible across Napier in the still morning air, from at least as far away as Whirinaki, 20 kilometres to the north. No one was reported to have been injured.

A resident who lives nearby said he heard two loud bangs.

When he walked past just after 6am he could see three vehicles on fire and what looked to be a garage ablaze, on someone's property, he said.

He said he was told an occupant inside the home had escaped without serious harm.