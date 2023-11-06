The mouth of the anagama, which slopes upwards for ash draft which glazes pottery. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Potter Ross Benson has spent five years working on a project of monster proportions.

The artist has put the finishing touches on an eight-metre anagama kiln, the traditional kiln of Japanese pottery-making which was compared to a fire-breathing dragon.

The long, sloping kiln is one of just a few in the Bay of Plenty, Ross says, and he’ll be firing it up soon (with support from Katikati Volunteer Fire Brigade) to test the kiln before a private blessing and viewing for Turama Ahi Pottery members.

It’s the fruition of a dream for Ross and Sandy Witana, along with their collective based in Tanners Point.

Anagama means “cave oven” which was introduced to Japan from China (via Korea) in the fifth century.

The kiln produces a lot of ash which is drawn through the chamber into the chimney. With the temperature and smoke flow — each pot is uniquely glazed.

“The anagama does wonderful pots,’’ Ross says.

“Because a wood-fired pot has flame flashing, it has better colour. As the ash floats through the kiln and because it’s up at nearly 1300 degrees, it melts onto the pot and glazes it.

Inside the terraced wood fired kiln.

“Depending on the wood, it will make a variation on the pots. The end result can be — although not entirely — something of a surprise.’’

Sandy and Ross are looking forward to giving their members and the arts community the experience of a wood kilned oven.

“It’s good for the people from our collective to learn and they’ll get the experience of wood firing as not everyone has a wood fired kiln.’’

Along the anagama are holes for side-stoking.

The firing of the kin will be a four day and night event so they require help. They plan on firing it up every three months.

The kiln came from Hamilton and was dismantled to bring to the Western Bay. A side door has been fitted and Ross built a new flue.

The anagama is semi-inground and one complete chamber, fed from the mouth. It steps up with the hillside for fire airflow to go upwards. Along it are holes for side-stoking so fire can form close to the pots.

When the kin is fired, a door of bricks which are perfectly numbered, will be placed over the door and clayed over.

If anyone is interested in attending a future kiln firing event, contact Sandy on 021 286 1192.