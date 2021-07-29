Taniwha Daffodils returns to Central Hawke's Bay Spring Fling Festival

The annual Spring Fling Festival lineup as been announced. Photo / NZME

The appearance of dozens of varieties of yellow daffodils along the gates of Taniwha in Central Hawke's Bay are a sure sign that spring is on its way, and along with it the annual Spring Fling Festival.

Daffodil picking to raise funds for children's charities is a fan favourite for festival goers.

Taniwha's Esther Mabin was excited to be back this year after they closed their gates last year due to family reasons and Covid-19.

She said it was good to have "had a breather" but knew there were many people looking forward to it.

"The public really missed us last year."

There will still be a few changes - this year's daffodil picking period has been reduced to a two weeks between September 4 and 19.

Daffodil picking at Taniwha is a fan favourite of the Spring Fling Festival which draws thousands. Photo / NZME

Funds raised will also go to the Central Hawke's Bay Parents' Centre as opposed to Plunket.

Mabin said the flowers were appearing earlier each year due to climate change.

"It's going to be short and sharp. We are just happy it will create something positive for people to do."

Taniwha is one of several destinations at the annual Spring Fling Festival which showcases the very best of Central Hawke's Bay's food, wine, adventure, culture and history.

Mayor Alex Walker said the event was a fantastic addition to the local calendar and helped showcase some of the best venues and hospitality offered by the district.

"Spring is such a beautiful time to open the doors to some of our most stunning and iconic gardens, homesteads and culinary adventures.

"Many of the events are designed to cater for families, so everyone, young and old, can get involved."

She said there was much to do and see and it was exciting to share the sights, sounds and tastes of Central Hawke's Bay with people from throughout the region and further afield.

Events include lunches and walks at the district's historic homesteads to coastal farmland treks, boutique markets, floral workshops and cooking masterclasses.

Those along the Central Hawke's Bay Garden Trail will get the chance to see 14 gardens open their gates for one weekend only.

Katie McHardy, of Foraged & Found, will explore the slow flower movement in an event at the historic Aramoana Homestead as part of the Spring Fling Festival. Photo / Supplied

Herbologist Julia Sich and Malo head chef Bert van de Steeg will share their knowledge in the All Things Herbs Masterclass at Mangarara Eco Lodge while the slow flower movement will be explored at the historic Aramoana Homestead.

Annual favourites, including the Omakere Coastal Hill Country Walk, Gwavas Homestead and Garden Tour, Ongaonga Village Fair and Waipawa Duck Day, are also back.

Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said whichever way people chose to enjoy Spring Fling, one thing visitors could count on was the genuine warmth and hospitality of Central Hawke's Bay locals.

"Spring in Central Hawke's Bay is a very special time of year, and it is the perfect opportunity to showcase this part of our region. We know visitors to Central Hawke's Bay will be enchanted by what they find at the annual Spring Fling Festival."

Tickets go on sale on August 3.

More information can be found online at thespringfling.co.nz