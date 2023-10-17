The tangi was being held at Koraunui Marae on Stokes Valley Rd when the bomb threat was made. Photo / Google Maps

The tangi was being held at Koraunui Marae on Stokes Valley Rd when the bomb threat was made. Photo / Google Maps

A grieving widow stayed behind with her husband’s body as his tangi was evacuated yesterday due to a hoax call about a bomb scare in Lower Hutt.

A member of the tangi has called out the “heartless idiot” who made the threat, which also prompted the evacuation of a nearby primary school. It was one of two similar threats in the Hutt Valley yesterday.

“Police were notified of a threat towards a property on Stokes Valley Rd yesterday morning and people in the area were evacuated while staff cleared the area,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Following our inquiries, police are confident that there is no immediate concern or threat. We would like to thank the community for their co-operation while staff ensured the safety of those involved.

“Police are aware of one related threat to a separate property. However, neither was credible and there are no further lines of inquiry at this time.”

The Herald understands the threat was a hoax call about a bomb.

Police evacuated properties on Stokes Valley Rd, Lower Hutt, yesterday.

A woman who did want to be named said she was at a tangi at the Koraunui Marae in Stokes Valley when police evacuated the building.

“It was very sad to know the body and the wife were left there. Everyone else was told to leave,” she said.

The dead man was her husband’s cousin. She was uncertain why the wife was allowed to stay, wondering whether she believed the bomb scare was fake.

“I mean she probably wouldn’t have gone anyway. I know I wouldn’t if it was me.”

She said what happened was “not cool” and that there were “kids all over the place”.

She had a message for the person or people who made the threat. “Two words: heartless idiots. I hope it made their day.”

Others on social media questioned the incident yesterday.

“Does anybody know whom or why there was a bomb threat at Tui Glen School?” One person asked.

“Threatening the lives of kids is just weak asf [as f...].”

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.



