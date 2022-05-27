Police are seeking sightings of a Rotorua man whose death sparked a homicide inquiry. Photo / NZME

Police investigating the death of Adrian Humphreys are appealing for sightings of his vehicle as he travelled between Rotorua and Tāngarākau.

The 57-year-old was found dead in Tāngarākau on May 7.

A homicide investigation was launched after his body was discovered at a campground.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the investigation team has been working to establish Humphrey's movements in the days prior to his death.



"We believe Adrian left Rotorua at around 7.30-8am on Friday, May 6. He arrived in Taumaranui at around 10am and departed BP Taumaranui at 10.15am."



He said Humphreys was travelling in a grey Ssangyong Korando SUV with registration JFZ167 and towing a trailer with registration S946T.

His bicycle was attached to the front of the trailer, which contained a canvas tent.



"Police would like to hear from anyone who recalls seeing Adrian or his

vehicle en route between Rotorua and Bushlands Campground in Tāngarākau," he said.



"This will help us identify the route Adrian took between Rotorua and

Tāngarākau, and establish if he came into contact with anyone while

travelling."

Humphreys was an anaesthetic technician at Southern Cross Healthcare in Rotorua.

Police have established a dedicated phone number for the investigation into

his death – 0800 287 453.



"We urge anyone with information to please get in touch with us on that

number."

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.