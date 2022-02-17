Police have arrested a second person. Photo / NZME

Police have arrested a second person for aggravated robbery and assault after the death of a man in Tāneatua this week.

A 28-year-old man appeared in the Ōpōtiki District Court yesterday, and reappeared today in the Whakatāne District Court, along with a 25-year-old man.

Both men were remanded in custody until February 23 when they are due to reappear in the Whakatāne District Court.

The two men are alleged to have been involved in an assault on a 65-year-old man outside the bakery on Tuhoe St, Tāneatua on Monday.

Police also allege they were two of three who travelled to the nearby Gull petrol station in a white Mazda hatchback and assaulted a 45-year-old man and stole his motorbike.

Police are still seeking people's help to piece together a series of potentially related events and continued to investigate the assault and theft in relation to the death of a 57-year-old man, who was assaulted in his home on Cobham St and died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday.

They said today the investigation into these incidents was ongoing and progressing well.

"We are actively pursuing new lines of inquiry, which will bring us a step closer to determining exactly what happened," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said today.

"We have received a number of calls from members of the public since our appeal for information yesterday, and want to thank those who came forward with information.

"This information is being assessed as part of our ongoing inquiries."

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed any of these events, or anyone with information about what occurred on Monday.

"We are confident there are people out there who know who is responsible and who have information valuable to our investigation. We urge them to do the right thing and come forward to police," Wilson said.

Anyone with information should contact police via 105 and quote file number 220214/0810, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.