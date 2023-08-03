Tami Neilson will be performing at the Kapiti Food Fair Night Gig. Photo / Sophia Bayly

Country music artist Tami Neilson is the main act for the inaugural Night Gig as part of the Kāpiti Food Fair day celebrations.

Neilson was the winner of the latest APRA Best Country Music Song Award for Beyond the Star, a duet with Willie Nelson, among other awards she has won.

Born in Toronto and now calling New Zealand home, Neilson’s musical journey began at a young age, performing alongside her family in the renowned Canadian country music band, The Neilson Family Band.

She comes from humble beginnings, having busked the streets of small-town Ontario with her family at a young age to put food on the table and perform gospel concerts for prisoners.

Her talent has had her share stages with legends like Kitty Wells and Johnny Cash, and she has left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide with her booming vocal power and striking personal approach to country, rockabilly, and soul.

Neilson’s latest album, Kingmaker, received widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as a game-changer in the industry.

Her captivating talent and empowering message in her music have made her a role model and a powerful wāhine voice for positive change within the country music industry.

Her voice has been described as a “fire-breathing R&B belter” by Rolling Stone magazine.

Tami Neilson. Photo / Sophia Bayly

“We can hardly believe that Tami agreed to perform at the Kāpiti Food Fair Night Gig,” fair co-owner Jeanine van Kradenburg said.

“It was hard to keep the news under wraps but now we are finally able to share it.

“We can’t wait for Tami to take control of the Tuatara Stage, we know she will put on a show to remember.

“Her one-of-a-kind voice puts a spell on her audiences and soon Kapiti will be able to experience it.

“This is a big gig by Kāpiti standards, and it’s right on our own doorstep.

“No additional cost or need to travel anywhere to see an award-winning country music legend.”

Neilson has won numerous accolades — including 2014 APRA Silver Scrolls Award, Best Country Album at the New Zealand Music Awards in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2021, and 2022; she also won Best Country Song in 2014, 2020, 2021, and 2023, while also taking home awards in 2022 for Best Producer for Kingmaker and Best Solo Artist.

Neilson will be supported by Jodie and the Stowaways.

The Night Gig will be held on Saturday, December 2, at Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu with gates open from 6.45pm to 10.30pm.

This night-time concert is outdoors and will take place rain or shine.

There will be a Food Truck Alley serving up delicious grub and the Tuatara Licensed Bar operating throughout the gig.

Early-bird tickets are on sale now, and if purchased by November 8, are $65 adult or $195 family (two adults and two children up to 17).

From November 9, tickets will be priced at $75 adult or $215 family (two adults and two children up to 17). Additional children up to 17 anytime tickets will be $35.

Head over to Humanitix to book your tickets now: https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-night-gig-2023



