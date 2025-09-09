Kemp’s sudden death in June triggered the byelection, offering Labour a rare chance at redemption. Instead, Kaipara – a first-time candidate with no political experience and shaky pre-election interviews – delivered another bruising defeat.

Kaipara’s campaign was simple. She told voters a tick for her was “two for one” – Henare would remain in Parliament on Labour’s list and electing her meant another Māori voice in the House. Crude arithmetic, perhaps. Effective, absolutely.

The win underscored a truth long ignored in Wellington, captured in Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer’s unequivocal statement that Māori are voting for “unapologetic Māori representation”. Policies mattered little. What counted was identity, presence and standing up for Māori first.

Turnout, however, was low. Only about 3000 votes were cast – 27.1% of the roll – likely dominated by rangatahi pressing for more radical change.

Labour cannot dismiss this as a one-off. Henare’s Cabinet experience and whānau legacy once guaranteed Labour dominance in Māori seats. This time, voters were unmoved. The message is strong: Māori feel successive Governments – red and blue alike – have failed them.

That shift has national implications. If Māori voters are motivated less by policy detail and more by identity and presence, Labour and National face a serious problem. Te Pāti Māori does not need seasoned political operators to succeed. It needs candidates who embody unapologetic Māori voice. Kaipara did that. The voters responded.

For Te Pāti Māori, the win cements momentum. Kaipara’s flaws as a candidate were obvious. Voters knew them – and voted for her anyway. That should set off alarms in Labour’s caucus room.

The lesson is clear. Māori are no longer waiting for Governments to prove themselves. They are choosing their own, even when the candidates are untested. The tide has shifted – and it is shifting fast. Labour ignores it at its peril.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.