Tāmaki Māori voters turn to unapologetic representation – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Labour’s Peeni Henare conceded as Te Pāti Māori celebrated MP Oriini Kaipara's win. Video / Julia Gabel, Vaimoana Mase.
Opinion

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Oriini Kaipara’s victory in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection dashed Labour’s hopes of reclaiming the seat.
  • Kaipara’s campaign focused on Māori representation, emphasising identity over policy detail.
  • The result highlights a shift towards unapologetic Māori representation.

Oriini Kaipara’s emphatic victory in the Tāmaki Makaurau byelection has dashed Labour’s hopes of reclaiming a seat it once considered unshakeable.

Peeni Henare, a senior Labour figure and scion of a political dynasty, conceded soon after 8pm on Saturday as Kaipara romped home for Te Pāti Māori.

