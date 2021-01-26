Tallulahbelle Roberts named as person found dead at Christchurch property

The woman who was found dead at a Christchurch property last week has been named.
19-year-old Tallulahbelle Roberts's body was found at an Avonhead property at about 11.30am on Sunday.
A police inquiry into the death has been completed and it has been referred to the coroner.
