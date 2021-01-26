Website of the Year

Tallulahbelle Roberts named as person found dead at Christchurch property

Police were called to an Avonhead property where they found a person deceased at around 11.30am on Sunday. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

The woman who was found dead at a Christchurch property last week has been named.

19-year-old Tallulahbelle Roberts's body was found at an Avonhead property at about 11.30am on Sunday.

A police inquiry into the death has been completed and it has been referred to the coroner.

