The tallest All Balck in history Dominic Bird (centre) has retired from rugby. Photo / Photosport

After more than a decade in professional rugby, former Chiefs lock and tallest All Black in history Dominic “Dom” Bird, 32, has decided to call time on his illustrious career.

The Waipukurau-born 2.06-metre-tall “big bird” played for several teams across his career - Canterbury, Crusaders Development, the Crusaders, the All Blacks, the Barbarians, the New Zealand Barbarians, the Chiefs, Racing 92 (France, and the Hurricanes - rounding out his playing days this year with the Wellington Lions in the Bunnings Warehouse National Provincial Championship (NPC).

All Black No 1127, Bird played on three winning occasions for the All Blacks - a test each against Japan (2013) and Scotland (2014) before a final midweek match in 2017 against a France XV.

Bird, who was part of the widely renowned New Zealand 2011 World Under-20 Championship winning side, said spending more time with his kids and partner is the primary reason he’s decided to exit the game.

“It’s all about my family,” he said.

“My kids are Wellington-based, and I didn’t want to chase rugby elsewhere. I just want to stay here and spend more time with my family, so I felt it was the right time to retire.”

While he won many titles over his prolonged career, one that sticks out clearly in Bird’s mind was the NPC title he won in 2022 with the Wellington Lions – a team he said he holds dear and was happy to end his playing career with.

“There have been many great highlights in my career. I loved my time with the All Blacks, the Barbarians, and I loved my time in France. But winning my seventh NPC medal with Wellington in 2022 is right up there. Playing with the group we had and the classy rugby we put out there, it was amazing, and I’ll never forget it.

“Finishing up with Wellington also means a lot. We had a great group of lads who helped make this place feel like home for me. Playing in the Lions environment with this team was no doubt a high to finish on.

“But I’m also pleased I don’t have to do any more broncos,” he quipped.

Dom’s final message for the fans: “Thanks for the journey. It’s been amazing and I cherish all the support I’ve been given from everyone far and wide.”

A product of Central Hawke’s Bay College, Bird captained the side in 2008 to a historic victory over Hastings Boys’ High School.

His father John Bird was a Hawke’s Bay rugby icon, amassing 82 games for the province between 1981 and 1992.

Dominic Bird’s New Zealand career statistics:

New Zealand Under 20 2011: 5 games.

Canterbury 2011-2017: 53 games, 25 points.

Crusaders Development 2011-2012: 5 games.

New Zealand Universities 2012: 2 games.

Crusaders 2013-2015: 31 games, 5 points.

All Blacks 2013-2014, 2017: 2 tests, 1 match.

New Zealand Barbarians 2015: 1 game.

Chiefs 2016-2018: 29 games, 15 points.

Wellington 2021-2023: 30 games, 5 points.

Hurricanes 2023: 5 games.





