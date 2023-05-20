Tall Ferns player Mary Goulding is in a critical condition following a car crash. Photo / Tall Ferns

Tall Ferns Mary Goulding has been admitted to an intensive care unit at a hospital in critical condition following a car crash in Christchurch yesterday.

The Tall Ferns announced news of the car accident on social media late last night, asking people to send positive thoughts.

“Mary is a much-loved member of the Tall Ferns family, so please join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts, and prayers at this time,” the team’s account wrote on Facebook last night. “Kia kaha Mary.”

The 26-year-old has played basketball around the world, most recently for the Bendigo Spirit in the Australian WNBL.

After attending Rangiora High School, Goulding spent a year at Gillette College in Wyoming before being recruited by Fordham University.

She made her debut for the Tall Ferns in 2019 and made nine appearances for the national team.

At the 2-21 FIBA Asian Cup, she was the team’s most efficient shooter and a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup in Taiwan.



