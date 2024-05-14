Turkey the Bird are coming to The Woolshed next week.

Enchanting New Zealand folk trio Turkey the Bird released their latest single, Lady Who, on May 10 and are now on a tour through rural New Zealand to promote their music.

The Waikato leg of the tour is hosted by the Hamilton Acoustic Music Club, which is bringing Turkey the Bird to Te Awamutu’s Woolshed Theatre on Friday, May 24.

Known for their captivating harmonies and delightful storytelling, Turkey the Bird continue to charm audiences across Aotearoa with their unique blend of folk music infused with a touch of humour and heart.

Lady Who unfolds the humorous tale of a man who, captivated by the fleeting glimpse of a beautiful woman, decides to uproot his life and move to a quaint, rural New Zealand town in pursuit of love.

As the story unravels with Turkey the Bird’s signature lyrical wit and melodic prowess, listeners are taken on a whimsical journey only to discover that the mysterious lady never actually resided in the town.

This light-hearted narrative, enriched by the trio’s harmonious vocals and acoustic brilliance, evokes both the beauty of New Zealand’s landscapes and the quixotic nature of its protagonist’s quest.

The trio is Swiss-born André Manella, Irish master spooner Adrian Whelan and the token Kiwi Sol Bear Coulton.

They have been weaving musical magic since their formation in 2019. Their ability to blend storytelling with melodious folk music has garnered them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and abroad.

Turkey the Bird play The Woolshed Theatre at 8pm, Friday, May 24. Door sales only, $25. For more information go to www.turkeythebird.co.nz

Hamilton Acoustic Music Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the Hamilton Combined Services Club from 7.30pm. All acoustic musicians are invited to play. For more information go to www.hamc.org.nz