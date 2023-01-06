Kaide Bailey, 15, died on December 31, 2022, in a crash outside Christchurch. Photo / Givealittle

A 15-year-old boy killed in a crash outside Christchurch after a New Year’s Eve party has been remembered as a talented young sportsman who “loved.. going out surfing with his dad”.

An online fundraising page to help the family of Kaide Hancox Bailey, who was killed on December 31 on Rangiora Leithfield Rd in North Canterbury, has already raised more than $17,000.

Bailey’s funeral will be held todayat Rangiora Chapel at 2.30pm.

The Givealittle page was set up by a family friend to help “ease the burden” of funeral expenses and the next few months of grieving.

The page describes the huge loss the teen’s death has had on his extended family including his parents, step-parents, little brother, grandparents, aunties, uncles and cousins whose lives have been “turned upside down”.

“Kaide showed a lot of potential as a young boxer and junior rugby player, he was a full time gamer and part time worker!” the Givealittle page says.

“Kaide also loved anything to do with the water, especially going out surfing with his dad!! His little brother Tyga just adored him and would love to try and game with Kaide! He touched everyone who he met and will be very sorely missed by his friends.”

His family yesterday released an online obituary describing him as: “A beautiful son of Chris and Jacqueline, and proud big brother of Tyga… Much-loved grandson of Phillip and Toniann Bailey, and Neville and Rewa Hancox. A much-loved nephew, cousin and friend... Always loved. Never forgotten.”

The 15-year-old died after a car rolled shortly before 8pm.

Three others were seriously injured in the crash. The Herald understands one other occupant was in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition a few days ago.

Bailey’s local boxing club Valhalla Boxing also made an online tribute to him.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of the young Valhalla warrior Kaide,” the club posted on their Facebook page.

“Trained hard, fought hard and was a great young guy. Taken way too soon. Sending love to his family and friends. Rest in peace young Warrior.”

Several other Canterbury boxing associations have since paid tribute to Bailey.

Online tributes have also been posted by the teen’s friends, with one describing him as someone: “I knew I could always count on… you were so kind and would do anything for the people you care about”.

Another says: “The world has lost one cracker of a young man. My heart breaks”.

Police are investigating the crash.