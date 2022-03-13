"Talanoa" is widely known in the Pacific region as being the word for several things - to talk, speak, discuss and dialogue.

"Talanoa" is widely known in the Pacific region as being the word for several things - to talk, speak, discuss and dialogue.

Growing up, my Dad used to say the following words to me whenever he could sense something was on my mind.

"Moana, talanoa mai. Fa'asoa mai."

He was encouraging me to speak up. To talk and discuss what the problem was or what I was thinking about. To share with him.

It was the memory of those heart-to-heart talks with Dad that came to mind when I was asked to come up with a name for the Herald's new section, designed to showcase the stories, faces and voices of New Zealand's Pasifika community.

The word has connotations of all things we hope to achieve in our work as journalists - to spark discussion and debate about an issue and to be open and honest with each other.

It also weaves in the idea of inclusivity. In my mind's eye, I can vividly see a group of people - both young and old - coming together in the fale or at the kitchen table to talk about an issue and to listen to what others have to say.

Such is the idea around what I hope to bring to Talanoa as the Herald's new Pasifika Editor.

It's taken a long time for this to happen and some could call this 'island time' on mainstream's part.

But good things take time, as they say, while great things happen all at once - and this is a great thing.

Over the 14 years I've worked at the NZ Herald, I've heard many grizzles about the lack of diversity in our stories and, in particular, painting various parts of society in a bad light.

"Why did you have to say he was Samoan?"

"Why do you guys write South Auckland in a headline whenever something bad happens?" "Why can't you write about the good stuff happening here?""

Those are some of the questions I've been asked over the years; while some have called me flat out racist against my own people, despite having one of the brownest names in New Zealand and Pacific media.

Talanoa - just like any hard conversation - will of course address issues that arise in our Pacific communities, for that is the whole point of a meaningful discussion.

From education, housing, health, finances and church, to other issues suited to today's society that are starting to affect Pasifika families.

Those include the change of family dynamics due to a Covid diagnosis or Covid-related job losses and what that means for the wider aiga.

Those are all stories worth exploring more of and telling.

More Pasifika stories worth sharing

But the hope is also to highlight and profile much more of what our Pasifika peoples are doing around New Zealand, as well as back in the island motherlands and in other parts of the world.

We need more of those positive stories.

The big brown guy everyone judges at the first glimpse needs to read about someone like him doing well in their career choice.

The teenager who had to drop out of school to find a job because mum and dad lost theirs needs to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

While the stay-at-home mum also needs to be encouraged by the story of another young mum.

These are the kinds of people I want to read Talanoa and feel at home because they are reading about people just like them.

At the same time, I hope our stories touch Kiwis from all backgrounds, ethnicities and family circumstances.

I'd like you to feel encouraged and uplifted, touched and even moved.

Over the years, I have received hate mail from those in society who have no time for anything or anyone brown - whether they be Pasifika, Māori, Indian or African-American.

Those people are wonderful motivators. You make me want to do better. Your vitriol only makes me want to fight harder for my people.

So here's to fighting a good fight - and the start of something we hope everyone will be talking about.