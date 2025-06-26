Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp: 1 in 10 Kiwis have kidney disease that Te Pāti Māori MP died from

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Community Leader Dave Letele pays tribute to Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp who has died following kidney disease

Around one in 10 New Zealanders are believed to be living with the disease which Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp had when she died.

Among Māori and Pasifika, who are genetically predisposed to having kidney disease, the rate may be as high as one in five.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand