‘Taken too soon’: Funerals for fishermen begin tomorrow

Gisborne Herald
By Murray Robertson
2 mins to read
Taina Sinoti (left), Elwood Higgins and Damien Macpherson, who lost their lives in a fishing tragedy this week.

Funeral arrangements have been finalised for two of the three Gisborne fishermen who lost their lives off Māhia this week.

They died in a tragedy that has deeply shocked and saddened many people in Tairāwhiti.

Police have an inquiry under way into their deaths on behalf of the coroner.

The bodies of the three men were found washed ashore on the south-eastern side of Māhia Peninsula by family members in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Farmer, married father of two, former Poverty Bay rugby representative and highly respected referee Damien Macpherson, 38, will be farewelled in a funeral service to be held in the Showgrounds Park Event Centre on Wednesday.

The service starts at 1.30pm.

“A ray of light and love and laughter has been taken too soon,” a Givealittle page for Damien Macpherson’s family says. “Damo leaves behind a devastated young family.”

Elwood Higgins, 37, will be farewelled tomorrow in a funeral service at Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae, starting at 11am.

He was described by a friend on a Givealittle page as “a very treasured son, brother, father, partner and friend to all who knew him, a legendary hunter-gatherer who leaves behind a beautiful young daughter”.

The funeral details of Taina Sinoti, 33, were yet to be confirmed when the Gisborne Herald went to print last night.

In a joint family statement on Thursday he was described as a “hugely popular” man who had a “contagious laugh and smile”.

“You know someone’s funny when they can make you laugh at your own fault or pain,” it read.

“He loved a good yarn, but his actions always spoke louder than words.

“Taina married the woman of his dreams in his wife, Mel, and loved his two children, aged 5 and 1.

“He loved and fathered by example, and his legacy and love for them will never perish,” it read.

“Taina will be sorely missed by so many.”

The Herald understands Elwood Higgins was taken to the marae yesterday and Taina Sinoti was taken there, too, for a time before being taken to the House of Breakthrough.

Damien Macpherson has been taken to the home of a family member.

The four Givealittle pages established to support the families of the three men - one started by the Gisborne Tatapouri Sports Fishing Club, and three individual family pages - had reached a total of around $290,000 yesterday afternoon.



