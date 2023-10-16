The Grumpiest Child in the World is on at the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival on Monday, Octobeer 23 at 2pm.

The long weekend starts on Friday in Hawke’s Bay with Hawke’s Bay Anniversary. The Hawke’s Bay Arts Festival has taken full advantage of the holiday days, jam-packing the weekend full of arts events to suit all budgets and tastes.

Here is the top 10 playlist for your arts calendar over this weekend:

Kahurangi Dance Company, Thursday, October 19, at 6.30pm

The weekend can start on Thursday night when the next day is a holiday! Join in the celebrations for the 40th anniversary of the life works of Kahurangi NZ Māori Dance Company With soaring voices united in song, and powerful dance, music and theatre blending in an enthralling show, prepare for a little audience participation true to Kahurangi’s welcoming style.

Tea with Terrorists, Friday, October 20, at 6pm

A rollercoaster ride of dark comedy and delicious storytelling. Tea with Terrorists shares stories from a life that straddles two very different cultures. Told against the backdrop of differing and often opposing cultural contexts, experience tales from ‘a master storyteller’ who feels a sense of belonging everywhere and nowhere. Journey with Sameena to find out why fear is redundant, joy is essential, and terrorists can be a real hoot.

Birds of NZ Friday, October 20, at 7.30pm

Take a deep dive into a unique multi-media experience that invites you to step away from the hustle and bustle of daily urban life. Embark on a journey through music and film, paying respectful homage to the unique and enchanting melodies of the native birds of Aotearoa.

Arawhata, Friday, October 20, at 9pm

In a joyful celebration of diversity, Wellington Ballroom brings you Arawhata! This one- of- a-kind show captures the essence and experiences of queer, indigenous people of colour, fusing the art form of underground ballroom with the cultures which flow through the performers’ veins. Also, check out the Wellington Ballroom community workshop on Saturday 21 at 4pm.

Sparrows of Kabul, Saturday, October 21, at 6pm

In an unforgettable music, spoken word and multi-media performance Australian poet, songster and diplomat Fred Smith and his band present the extraordinary song cycle Sparrows of Kabul. Exploring the arc of the West’s intervention in Afghanistan this unforgettable story culminates in the dramatic fall of Kabul following which thousands were evacuated, many of whom are now living in Australia and New Zealand.

Wilson Dixon, Put the Gun Down Jethro, Saturday, October 21, at 9pm

Loved by audiences the world over and with a host of comedy awards under his good ol’ western belt, Wilson Dixon, lover of love, singer of music, and rider of horses returns to NZ with his latest tour.

When Poetry and Songs Collide, Sunday, October 22, at 6pm

It has been said that music is poetry of the air, and that poetry is music, and nothing but music. This show is the story of the magic that happens when poetry and song collide. Charlotte Yates, performing alongside the legendary Julia Deans and soulful Sandy Mill, takes us through the intriguing backstory to the four albums she created with poetry from NZ literary titans James K Baxter, Hone Tuwhare, Witi Ihimaera and Katherine Mansfield.

Girl in a Savage World, Sunday, October 22, 8pm

Fresh from touring in the US and Canada, Taite Music Prize winner and celebrated singer-songwriter Theia presents a special performance of reimagined songs from her critically acclaimed alt-pop catalogue, alongside dreamy waiata from her award- winning reo Māori project TE KAAHU.

Grumpiest Child in the World, Monday, October 23, at 2pm

Natalie Briddling is a world-class grump (according to her mum). Wanting to stand out, she’s hōhā with feeling average, ordinary and middling so she sets out on “probably the most amazing adventure ever!” Proudly presented by Nōku te Ao Capital E’s National Theatre for Children, The Grumpiest Child in the World is an endearing tale of self- discovery based on Finegan Kruckemeyer’s international award- winning play.

