Take a hike: How the great outdoors can change your life

Outward Bound is continuing to challenge and inspire young New Zealanders, six decades after it began on the other side of the world.

Louis Davis was in the middle of the bush in the Marlborough Sounds, in a tent he had erected, as the rain pummelled down. It was August and freezing cold, and all the 27-year-old had to keep him going was an apple, a carrot and a biscuit.

Davis, of Ngāpuhi, from the Far North, was on the toughest stint of the three-week Outward Bound course: the much-dreaded two- to three-night solo expedition, when participants are dropped in an isolated spot with a tent and little else.

The experience was transformative. Davis, who attended the outdoor education centre in 2020 on one of its Ka Mahi scholarships, says: “I remember thinking, ‘I’ll never be as cold and as miserable as this’, and as soon as I said that, the snow came.

“But most of the time, as I sat there by myself freezing in the tent, I thought about my sister, who I hadn’t spoken to since I was a teenager. I thought a lot about her, and I sobbed a lot. Since I’ve returned [from the course], I’ve chatted with her every week.’’

Davis, who manages the residential halls at Massey University in Palmerston North, is one of 70,000 alumni who have been through Outward Bound since the campus opened in Anakiwa, at the head of Queen Charlotte Sound, in 1962.

Outward Bound is a global movement founded in Wales during World War II by Kurt Hahn, a German Jewish educator who had fled the Nazis, and British shipping magnate Lawrence Holt. The original aim of the programme was to instil values of initiative, tenacity and compassion into young British sailors during the war. The non-profit organisation now has 36 centres, called schools, around the world, and the New Zealand one has just celebrated its 60th anniversary.

Leading it today is its first female chief executive, Malindi MacLean, whose challenge is to keep the organisation thriving in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape. One of her goals is to triple the number of participants each year from 2000 to 6000, or one in 10 school-leavers. She hopes to achieve this by opening a second base closer to the population density of Auckland, which will increase course capacity and accessibility.

Another strategy is to develop courses that cater for a wider range of students, likely to be shorter and more targeted courses than the traditional three-week Anakiwa programme, which will still be the focus.

Outward Bound’s core attendees are still those aged 18 to 26, although it does have some courses for younger teens. The standard three-week courses cost about $5000. Participants arrive in Anakiwa, hand over their phones, and are taken through a physically and mentally challenging 21 days. The goals are still as they were when Hahn developed the first school: connection to self, values awareness and resilience.

“We take young people at a really transitional point in their lives,” MacLean says. “It’s when the brain is maturing from the adolescent brain to the adult brain, when their values show up and we can have a profound impact on young people going into adulthood.”

She argues that the Outward Bound programme is more important than ever before. She points to our dire mental-health statistics for young adults – over a decade, the number of 16- to 26-year-olds experiencing mental-health struggles has risen from 5 per cent to 19 per cent – and the fact that only 9 per cent get enough physical exercise.

“As a society, we are letting our young people down.”

Digital-age evolution

The biggest misconception about Outward Bound is that it is a kind of boot camp that will make or break you.

“Our courses are much more nuanced than that,” MacLean says. “It’s about connection to yourself. We’re not there to teach you to kayak or sail – that’s just the medium for learning about yourself … It’s all about the people and who they are and who they could be.’’

One of the controversial parts of the programme is that students must surrender their phones and devices for the duration of the course, which means they are unable to show their blindfolded traverse across high ropes or their sunrise swim on TikTok or Snapchat.

But the “no devices” rule will always remain, says MacLean, and is often rated as a highlight for participants when they fill in the survey at the end.

“Young people are so digital and the idea of them coming away and going on an experience that they can’t upload is one big challenge. We are seeing high levels of screen addiction.

“It is about surrendering to the moment, and that can be one of the big lessons for rangatahi today. At Outward Bound, there is an absence of planning and scheduling. You’re not having interruptions.’’

Malindi MacLean, CEO of Outward Bound. Photo / Supplied

Over six decades, the organisation has evolved to meet societal changes. It now runs programmes for people with disabilities, for corporates, and one on cultural and social identity developed with the Human Rights Commission. Rooms have been converted for prayer, and meals now cater for students with halal and gluten-free needs.

The next step is figuring out how to evolve to meet the challenges young adults will face in the future. A climate-change capability course is in development, to help build knowledge and resilience.

“Like we were preparing our young men for war, how do we prepare this generation for climate change?” MacLean says.

“You can’t teach connection to nature if you’re not in nature. We have this really unique opportunity because our classroom is the great outdoors.’’

Another need the organisation has identified is youth employability – how to help prepare young adults for the workforce – and a course has been piloted on that topic.

“There are the universal challenges of young people who are trying to cope in an increasingly complex and fast-paced world. They’re trying to work out: ‘who am I, how do I fit in, what do I want to do with my life?’”

Outward Bound “is not therapy, but it is therapeutic. Just being out in nature is good for us,” MacLean says.

A philosophy for life

On a miserable Wellington day, Leonie King and Darryl Carpenter, undeterred by the weather, walk from the Outward Bound head office on Wellington’s waterfront to their home 7km away in the Ngaio hills. King runs Outward Bound’s adaptive programme for people with disabilities, while Carpenter, her husband, works as a government consultant.

The couple are passionate about the outdoors. All their children share their parents’ enthusiasm, and the oldest two have done Outward Bound.

King was the first one to discover it. She was 21 when she went on what was then a four-week course, meeting a whole new group of friends through the experience. A few years later, she met Carpenter, when he was working as an outdoor instructor and youth worker.

In the 1990s, Carpenter worked for Outward Bound for three years. The pair commuted between Wellington and Anakiwa, where he took groups of young adults into the outdoors for several weeks at a time.

Kayaking at Outward Bound. Photo / Supplied via Outward Bound

“For me, the outdoor activity was the means to the end,” he says. “For a lot of other outdoor centres, they teach you to kayak or to sail and that’s the purpose. [Outward Bound] was the mechanism for someone to reach deep inside themselves. How do they live and breathe as an individual and as part of a collective whole?”

Back then, the courses lasted 23 days.

“It’s a long time to have someone. Some were super-fit and on to it, and they needed lessons on how to hold back to wait for those who weren’t as competent. For those less confident, it was finding ways to get them out there.”

The Outward Bound philosophy has also played a big part in how the couple approach parenting. They raised their children, Ben, Brooke and Luke, to be independent and self-sufficient – they all began making their own kindy and school lunches from the age of three – and any spare time was spent in the outdoors. For holidays, rather than head overseas to resorts, the family chose adventures such as hiking the Great Walks and tubing down the Waikato River.

Recently, they went white-water rafting on the Clarence River in the north-east of the South Island. “Letting them sort stuff out themselves, helping them be independent and resilient was very Kurt Hahn,’’ Carpenter reflects.

Natural resilience

All three of the couple’s kids are involved in community service. Luke, 19, is a student and volunteer firefighter, and is enrolled to do Outward Bound early next year. Brooke, 21, works at outdoors retailer Macpac, while Ben, 25, has taken on leadership roles at Victoria University of Wellington.

According to his mother, doing Outward Bound also gave Ben the confidence to apply for a semester at the University of California, Berkeley. Both Ben and Luke have walked the South Island half of Te Araroa Trail that runs the length of the country, and Ben also recently spent six weeks on the US Pacific Trail until he had to stop because of a health issue.

“Outward Bound gave him the resilience to deal with a setback, as walking the trail had been a life dream,’’ Carpenter says.

Like his wife, he sees the outdoors as a vehicle for personal development. “You reflect when you’re in the outdoors,” he says.

King says the family has often invited others to join their adventures. “We tried to extend our reach from our family to our community. Getting out into nature is so important, but that can even be going to Oriental Bay beach with friends and connecting in the outdoors. Especially now, with the digital connection, it’s the only time that people switch off.”

There is another strong family connection at Anakiwa – a memorial public seat by the jetty for Carpenter’s father, Robert, who completed the course while his son was an instructor there. “It’s so lovely to go down there and to sit on the seat and look out over the water and to think about Dad.’’

Carpenter most recently spent two years managing the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 testing and critical medical supplies response team. He says his time at Outward Bound instilled in him some of the values and attitudes he took to what he describes as “a huge undertaking”. Having to build a high-performing team to meet “impossible deadlines”, working long hours, heading off potential disasters and learning from mistakes were all “skills grounded in my time at Outward Bound”, he says.

Since January, King has overseen eight Outward Bound programmes for people with disabilities, with two more planned before the end of the year. Every course has the same aims and achievements, she says: to boost people’s confidence, resilience and connection with others.

“Often, there are a lot of barriers to them to do anything in the outdoors. They often have preconceptions about what they are capable of, so the feedback from the parents, teachers and them is phenomenal for those courses.’’

Spiritual and emotional

When Louis Davis went to Outward Bound in 2020, he was at a hiatus in his life. He had left his job and was grappling with what the future might hold. His wife, Ash, was pregnant and he was facing fatherhood for the first time. He had no idea what to expect from the course, but liked the idea of being in nature and part of a group, which reflected his Māori values.

He arrived at Anakiwa ready to go. But, he laughs, “I’m not an outdoor person at all. I don’t hike or go camping. That was not me at all. But I didn’t talk to anyone about it, so I didn’t know that you go on a solo or run a half-marathon. I suspected there would be intense team stuff. But I didn’t want to be the leader, or in charge of the group or morale. I went with the goal of being part of the group and learning and absorbing that experience, and everything being new, and being in the bush.’’

What was it like? “The immediate thing that rushes up to you is that it feels like Jurassic Park. They take your phones and books, and you have to be present.

“You have to be present with the people. There was so much peace I found in that. That’s stimulus I think we have lost. It was a weird out-of-it feeling to be in the moment.

“Being detached from the world, and being away focusing on simple things like cleaning a bin or climbing a wall or running a track was special. It was spiritual.”

Team building and leadership on the water with Outward Bound at Anakiwa, Queen Charlotte Sounds. Photo / Supplied

He also found it a deeply emotional experience. “I had a number of moments when I just sobbed. I had no weight on me.’’

Davis loved the range of ages and the diversity in his group of 14, from youth workers and soldiers to a woman from a 100,000ha farm near where his tribe hails from. “Nowhere else would we have crossed paths. Because we went through this experience together, we had this special connection. We still keep in touch and check in on how everyone is going.’’

He laughs about how hard it was at times. On the way back from a sailing expedition, they were 5km out from the campus “when we were kicked out of the van to run back … For some people, they were drawing out the physical side – maybe a fear of heights or the open sea. For others, it’s finding the ability to talk, or cry. No matter who you are, the experience will draw more out of you.’’

The mantra of the school is “There is more in you’'. “Every person who went to Outward Bound will identify with that line,’’ Davis says.

As a quirky memento, he has kept a lolly from a packet of Fruit Bursts that one of the men in his watch offered around the group at the end of the course. The lolly, given by someone who had initially struggled to open up and share, has become a symbol for him of the course’s power to transform people. “These are lessons that are really powerful. They were very vivid and clear and important to me.’’

The experience was so significant that the couple have even named their baby daughter Anakiwa. It might be a cliché, but it is nevertheless true, says Davis: “It changed my life going there.”