Two arson attacks allegedly took place outside a Takapuna home in January and February. Photo / Supplied

A North Shore family has been living on "tenterhooks" after four of their luxury vehicles - including a Porshe and Audi - were allegedly torched in two separate alleged arson incidents.

Long Bay man Bradley James McEwen, 40, has been arrested and charged with arson after two luxury vehicles - parked outside a Takapuna property - were destroyed by fire in January, and another two five weeks later.

Court documents show McEwen has been charged with intentionally damaging by fire a Volkswagen Golf and recklessly damaging by fire a Volkswagen T-Cross on January 12.

He has also been charged with intentionally damaging by fire an Audi A1 and Porsche Cayenne between February 15 and 16 in a second alleged arson attack.

Not guilty pleas to all charges were entered on behalf of McEwen this afternoon at North Shore District Court and he elected a trial by jury.

He appeared via audiovisual link looking visibly distressed.

"I'm a good boy ... I've done nothing wrong," he said at one point during the hearing.

He was remanded in custody until a case review hearing on May 11.

A Volkswagen Golf and Volkswagen T-Cross were destroyed by fire on January 12. Photo / Supplied

"We called [Fire and Emergency] and this time it's a Porshe, and we'd just bought an Audi A1... only had it for 10 days. Both gone. Up in flames, again," a resident of the home told the Herald.

The woman said $200,000 worth of vehicles were damaged in just five weeks.

She said the letterbox, garage door, driveway and a wall also had to be replaced due to damage.

The Volkswagen T-Cross was a loan car from Tristram European Limited, which her husband was using while his Porshe was being serviced, she said.