Coromandel residents in Tairua party on the streets in December 2023 as the bridge on SH25A bridge reopens. Photo / Cheree Kinnear

Tairua town centre will be closed to traffic for up to three-hours at a time across five nights next week.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, in a written statement, said State Highway 25 through the town centre was undergoing a “facelift” with new asphalt being laid next week.

Roadworks would be done between 8pm and 6am for up to five nights, depending on the weather.

It would involve a series of road closures each night to enable crews to lay asphalt, the road would be closed for about 30 minutes at a time, and then reopened to a single lane to allow traffic to clear.

The work was scheduled to get under way on Sunday.

The agency said a three-hour closure would be in place from midnight Sunday until 3am Monday, April 15, to allow for resurfacing on the narrow northern approach to the Pepe Stream bridge.

“We understand that road closures can be frustrating, but they allow us to get work done efficiently and quickly, meaning we can restore the road to normal traffic and your journeys are smoother and safer in the shortest time possible.”

Resident and business access would be available from either side of the worksite.

Some parking would be available during closures and only emergency service vehicles would be able to travel through the worksite.

The agency said the road would be fully open during the day, with temporary speed restrictions in place.







