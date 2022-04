A helicopter has been called in to assist Waiouru and Taihape fire crews in extinguishing a series of scrub fires near a railway track. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ruapehu firefighters are responding to several fires burning near railway tracks in Waiouru.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire near State Highway 1 around 12.50pm on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said fire crews from Waiouru and Taihape had responded to the fires and were currently working to extinguish them.

Firefighters have called for a helicopter to assist them in putting out the fire.

More to come.