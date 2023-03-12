The scene of the accident at Silver Stream. Photo / Gregor Richardson

A man who caused the death of his fiancee after driving through North Taieri floods was taking his new vehicle for a drive, a court has heard.

Garry Stephen Harvey, 34, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing the death of 29-year-old Sarah Jane Shirley.

The pair had been at home when they heard from a friend who had driven through three fords during the wild weather on July 12 last year.

Harvey had recently bought a 4WD and was keen to test out the new truck, so the three headed south from Dunedin in the dark and rain.

Ignoring road closure signs in Silver Stream Rd, they approached the ford.

Harvey expressed some concern about the volume of water - later measured in the area at 40 cubic metres per second - but his friend reassured him that he had earlier managed it in a smaller vehicle.

Sarah Jane Shirley died after a four-wheel-drive she was in was swept away trying to cross a ford at Silver Stream. Photo / File

Before attempting the pass, both men removed their seatbelts and opened their windows.

Shirley did not.

Harvey put the vehicle into 4WD mode and set off.

Quickly the force of the water moved the vehicle sideways before it rolled several times, coming to a rest on its roof 20 metres downstream.

The two men escaped but Shirley was trapped and they were unable to get to her.

Her body was eventually recovered by search and rescue personnel.

In a death notice, the victim was described as the “deeply loved and adored soulmate” of Harvey - “crazy, unique, loving, quirky, cherished and beautiful”.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to burglary and intimidation and was bailed until his sentencing date in June.

Reckless driving causing death carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment.