Taco Bell Christchurch one step closer with construction starting

Construction has begun on Taco Bell Christchurch. Photo / Eastgate Shopping Centre

Christchurch residents are one step closer to having their very own Taco Bell.

An update from Eastgate Shopping Centre said construction of the building began on Tuesday.

The restaurant will be within the shopping centre complex in the suburb of Linwood, next to the existing KFC.

It is expected to open in the middle of next year.

Taco Bell is owned by Restaurant Brands in New Zealand, which also owns and operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr stores.

The company opened its first Taco Bell store in New Zealand seven months ago in New Lynn. The store has proven hugely popular, and in its first two months raked in $700,000 in sales.

In the first month, Taco Bell New Lynn sold 40,000 tacos and 18,000 burritos.

A second Auckland Taco Bell store was opened in June last year.

Restaurant Brands is set to spend at least $65 million on the Taco Bell roll-out in Australasia over the next five years.

The restaurant opening will be the third of a planned 60 across New Zealand and Australia over the next five years.