“I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe.”

Stallone continued, “When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like …

“Guess what? We got the second George Washington.”

Stallone’s Trump-Jesus-Rocky parallel came as the actor described the first few seconds of the critically acclaimed Academy Award winning 1976 film Rocky, which opens focusing on a portrait of Jesus Christ hung up in a boxing studio, before the camera pans to underdog-turned-boxing great Rocky Balboa (Stallone) exercising grit as he fights back against his opponent.

“At that moment, he [Balboa] was a chosen person, and that’s how I began the journey – something was gonna happen, this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump,” Stallone said.

Stallone then welcomed Trump onstage, with the pair embracing as the actor handed over to the incoming US President.

Donald Trump and Sylvester Stallone at the America First Policy Institute Gala, which supports Grey Team, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to preventing military suicide. Photo / Getty Images

Given Rocky is considered one of the greatest films of all time, with the title character a personification of a fighter who built a courageous rags-to-riches legacy, fans of Stallone and his franchise have reacted in disappointment over his devout endorsement of Trump.

“Damn. Sylvester Stallone was MAGA all this time? I’m so confused,” one user wrote on X.

“Rambo and Rocky just died tonight folks. Sylvester Stallone said Trump is the second George Washington. I’m sorry folks. There will be no funerals for either of them,” another said.

“Sylvester Stallone lost a lifelong fan today. A lifelong fan. Followed him through thick and thin. Paid to see every movie in theatres (sic). God, even the last Expendables. Today? (Stallone) is officially garbage and dead to me,” came another scathing assessment.

“Anyone else disgusted by Sylvester Stallone?” a fourth questioned.

While Stallone has been considered a supporter of the Republican Party, he’s previously made relatively neutral comments in regard to politics.

Back in 2016, when asked if he supported Trump’s campaign, Stallone conceded he was, indeed, a fan of Trump, though clarified he was unsure if he would be a fit candidate to run the country.

“He’s a great Dickensian character. You know what I mean? There are certain people like Arnold [Schwarzenegger], Babe Ruth, that are bigger than life,” Stallone told Variety in January 2016.

“But I don’t know how that translates … to running the world.”

Stallone shares three daughters, Sophia, 28, Sistine, 26, and Scarlet, 22, with his wife of 27 years, former model Jennifer Flavin.

He also had two sons, Sage and Seargeoh, the latter of whom is now 45, from his first marriage with actor Sasha Czack.

Sage died of coronary artery disease caused by atherosclerosis in 2012. He was 36.

