Francesca Vial from the Greendale Swim Club at the National Age Group Swimming Championships at Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre. Photo / Ian Cooper

Francesca Vial from the Greendale Swim Club at the National Age Group Swimming Championships at Hawke's Bay Regional Aquatic Centre. Photo / Ian Cooper

Hundreds of swimmers from throughout New Zealand made a splash at Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre during the past week for a successful first national event for the state-of-the-art facility.

The 2023 Apollo Projects NZ Age Group Swimming Championships drew 470 swimmers aged 13-18 to Hawke’s Bay from April 12 to April 16.

A New Zealand open record was broken in the 50m breaststroke by 15-year-old Monique Wieruszowski, of the Aquabladz from New Plymouth.

S14 para swimmer Asher Smith-Franklin broke multiple records for his category, including breaking the S14 New Zealand record twice in a day for the boys 100m freestyle multi-class.

Several age-group records were broken during the event.

Dale Johnson, Swimming NZ’s head of participation and events, said everyone was stoked with how the event went over the five days at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre.

“It’s a great facility for hosting national events and a fast pool. The atmosphere and camaraderie each night has been electric, and there has been some excellent swimming,” Johnson said.

Competitors in the women's freestyle 1500m final at the NZ Age Group Swimming Championships. Photo / Ian Cooper

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Clareburt, 2022 Commonwealth Games representative Mya Rasmussen, 2016 Rio Olympian Matt Hutchins and 2008 Beijing Olympian and Heretaunga Sundevils coach Willy Benson held a medley skills clinic for 40 young local swimmers and ran a Q&A session along with doing photographs and autographs.

“Providing the opportunity for young swimmers to meet and learn from their heroes is something they will never forget,” Johnson said.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Aquatic Centre will host the 2023 NZ Masters Swimming Championships from May 25-27, and anyone over 18 can enter.