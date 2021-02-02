Swells of almost 3 metres hit Hawke's Bay preventing vessels from berthing

Swells of almost three metres have hit Napier's coastline affecting ships from berthing at Napier Port. Photo / Paul Taylor

Big swells around the Hawke's Bay's coastline are currently preventing a number of container vessels from berthing at Napier Port.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay recorded a swell of almost 3m on Tuesday night.

Five ships can be seen parked off the coast from Bluff Hill and a Napier Port spokesman said they are still waiting for the swell to die down.

"We are constantly monitoring these conditions and will bring the vessels into port when the swell reduces to a safe level," he said.

Container vessels are waiting for the large swell to die down before they can berth at Napier Port. Photo / Warren Buckland

"Bulk carriers are currently unaffected by the swell conditions as these types of vessels typically have a smaller draft and therefore more under keel clearance than container vessels."

Skipper Henry van Tuel said he experienced the big swell whilst out on the water off Westshore during training.

"The swell got up to 2.9m at about 7.30pm - that was measured by a wave buoy at Napier Port," he said.

Van Tuel said he thought the swell would've eased, but on Wednesday morning the buoy was still recording a swell of 2.7m.

He said this is due to a big low sitting below New Zealand - the winds from that are driving the big swell around the region.

"Although there aren't any strong winds in Hawke's Bay, way offshore there is quite a blow," he said.

According to MetService the southeast swell will ease to 1.5m by Wednesday evening.

On Thursday a southerly is developing early increasing from 30 kilometres an hour to 50kmh in the afternoon.

The southeast swell will be between 1 to 1.5m in the morning, changing to a southerly swell and increasing back to 2.5m later on in the day.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay skipper Henry van Tuel alongside fellow skipper Jo Willis. Photo / Paul Taylor

The four day long Megafish competition in Napier is set to start on Thursday February 4.

Your Solutions MegaFish 2021 main sponsor Adam Satherley said the fishing competition will still be happening, regardless of the weather conditions.

"With what's forecasted, each night we will have a committee meeting to determine whether we run the competition the next day or not," he said. "The big swell isn't ideal but the event will still be going ahead."

Satherley said if they're unable to fish they will still be giving away prizes in the lucky draw.

The Coastguard skipper advised those going out on their boats to take extra care in the swell over the next few days.

"It's not so bad going out because you're facing into the waves," he said. "The real risk is when you come back into the channel."

"What happens is that the waves following you pushes your boat, if you're not sitting correctly on the wave it can push you sideways onto the wave which can be quite a dangerous situation," Van Tuel added.

Coastguard Hawke's Bay's advice for those out on the water is to know your capabilities of yourself and your boat.