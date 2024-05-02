Trish Marsden as Mrs Lovatt and Cam Strother as Sweeney Todd concoct a brutal plan of revenge in the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Trish Marsden as Mrs Lovatt and Cam Strother as Sweeney Todd concoct a brutal plan of revenge in the musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Hamilton Musical Theatre is set to provide thrills, horror and surprises with a bit of humour when it brings Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street to Riverlea Theatre.

It won’t be a feel-good fluffy musical, but Sweeney Todd is considered to be a true Stephen Sondheim masterpiece that has also been turned into a Tim Burton movie with Johnny Depp as Sweeney Todd and Helena Bonham-Carter as Mrs Lovett.

The musical tells the story of Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, who returns to 19th-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife.

The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs Lovett, the owner of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice.

Mrs Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up.

The musical has been staged many times worldwide and was awarded eight Tony’s, (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere.

About 80 per cent of the show is sung, and Sondheim’s melodies play constantly behind the action.

This month’s production of the musical in Hamilton is the first time in its 48-year history that Hamilton Musical Theatre has staged Sweeney Todd.

Director Greg Hack said the cast has come from around the Waikato and as far away as Whakatāne.

“Our Sweeney, played by Cam Strother, has been waiting for this production to get him onstage after leaving his music career in Japan to return to teaching in NZ. Our Mrs Lovatt, Trish Marsden, travels from her home town Whakatāne for rehearsals, such is the pull of this show.”

Cam Strother (Sweeney Todd, left) and Seamus Eade (Anthony) in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Photo / Kerry Blakeney-Williams

Production manager Jenni Murphy-Scanlon notes the musical is particularly suited to a venue like Riverlea Theatre.

“We are sure Sondheim would very much approve of how the audience will experience his masterpiece here. He never saw it as a bright Broadway production. It is a dark thriller with moments of light.”

The production is directed by Greg Hack, with vocal direction by Kelly Peterson and choreography by Lauren Empson. Hamilton Musical Theatre notes this production is suitable for mature audiences and is rated MA15+. It contains adult themes and violence.

Sweeney Todd opens on Saturday, May 11, and the season runs for two weeks. Tickets are available at iticket.co.nz .



