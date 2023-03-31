Maungakaramea striker Arriane Christie is one of a swag of Northland hockey players selected in the NZ team. Photo / Supplied

Arriane Christie is never too old to play hockey and getting an opportunity to wear the Silver Fern is the icing on the cake for the affable Northlander.

The Whangarei 38-year-old is among five Northland hockey representatives selected to compete in the National Masters three-game Trans-Tasman Challenge against Australia in Christchurch in May.

Christie and Nicky Mathews are in the over 35s team, Jackie Lints (over 40s), Cheryll Pitman (over 55s), Sheryl Thorne (over 60s) and Peggy Shepherd (over 65).

Northland-based non-travelling reserves are Kylie Dodd (over 40), Alma Query (over 50s), Tanya Currie (over 55s) and Marlene Nikora (over 65s).

For the men, Al Grieve, Craig Wright and Barry Thorne and two non-travelling reserves Doug Passmore and Adam Taylor have been selected from Northland.

Hockey New Zealand received more than 800 expressions of interest across all age groups for both the women’s (between the ages of 35 and 65) and men’s (between 35 and 75) national teams.

Northland hockey reps Arriane Christie, left, and Nicky Mathews have been selected to play for New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman Series. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei-based Christie started playing hockey when she was four or five when her parents were playing the sport. She’s the daughter of former Whangārei District Councillor Crichton Christie.

His younger daughter Teschna also plays hockey, in Auckland.

“This will be the highest level I’ll play in and to finally get a chance to wear the fern. I am a bit of a late bloomer, having represented Northland at Under 15 and then in the over 35s in 2020,” Arriane Christie said.

The Maungakaramea striker was initially selected in the national teams (over 35s) for the World Cup Masters in Nottingham, England, but Covid cancelled the tournament.

“Hockey, for me, is about competing and keeping fit and having fun. We’ve had a few team meetings online and it’s starting to feel real. I am also nervous representing my country.”

The sisters played for Northland in the national masters in Tauranga a few weeks ago— the first time the siblings have played together since high school.

Part of the World Masters 2024 Hockey World Cup will be played in Auckland. New Zealand will host the tournament alongside South Africa.



