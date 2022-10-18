The court was told that the father would take his daughter camping in the Ruahine Ranges, where he would sexually abuse her. Photo / NZME

The court was told that the father would take his daughter camping in the Ruahine Ranges, where he would sexually abuse her. Photo / NZME

This article deals with child sexual abuse and may be distressing for some readers.

A mother suspicious that her daughter was being sexually abused by the girl's father put up a video camera to observe their interactions.

When the father took the girl to her grandmother's, his usual dropping-off point, the camera trained on the kerbside caught the two embracing and the father touching the 13-year-old's buttock.

The mother then called the police.

The father, who also took the girl out of school for camping trips in the Ruahine Ranges that involved sexual acts, appeared for sentencing in the Napier District Court today.

He faced 20 charges involving two victims: he raped, abducted and committed other offences with the 13-year-old daughter, and performed unlawful sexual acts involving another daughter between the ages of 11 and 14.

He was jailed for 12 years and three months.

The man's name was suppressed to protect the identity of his daughters, but Judge Geoff Rea said they could apply to have that name suppression lifted when they were older so his name could be published.

"You have taken advantage to a completely gross extent for both of these young teenagers," Judge Rea told the man.

The man admitted multiple charges of rape, unlawful sexual connection, sexual connection with a young person, indecent acts, abduction and contravening a parenting order spanning four months in relation to the first girl.

He admitted charges of unlawful sexual connection against the other girl over three and a half years.

Judge Rea said the man had continually blamed the girls for his predicament.

But the judge said a significant breach of trust was involved in turning the vulnerable girls into his "sexual playthings".

Judge Rea imposed a non-parole period of six years, meaning the man cannot be released before 2028.

Where to get help:

NZ Police

Victim Support

0800 842 846

Rape Crisis

0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP

Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk

: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic

- Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.