Suspicious fire at Woodville School: School car burns after being parked beside building

A car fire at Woodville School is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Steve Carle

A car fire at Woodville School in the early hours of Friday morning is being treated as suspicious.

A police spokesperson confirmed they attended a car fire at the school on Vogel St at about 2.45am on Friday morning.

He said investigations into the fire are ongoing.

"It is being treated as suspicious."

Emergency services attended the suspicious car fire in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo / Steve Carle

A Woodville School spokesperson said the car, which was a school lease car, appeared to have been parked beside the building and then set alight.

He said the corner room of the building that was left charred was being used as a storeroom, and so wouldn't impact the return to school of children on Monday.

A rescue helicopter that landed at Woodville Racecourse at 3am had arrived for a medical event that was unrelated to the fire, he said.