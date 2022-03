Firefighters were called to an address on Worcester St just after 6am. Photo / File

A fire has broken out in a block of central Christchurch flats.

Firefighters were called to an address on Worcester St, near Fitzgerald Ave, just after 6am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Andrew Norris said when crews arrived, they discovered one flat "well-involved" in flames.

He says the fire is suspicious and an investigator will be heading to the scene this morning.

Two crews are still there working to dampen down hotspots.