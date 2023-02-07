A fire broke out on the fifth level of the new Auckland City Mission building on Hobson St early today. Photo / Mark Smith

Investigations are under way into a suspicious fire at the Auckland City Mission in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were called to the building, on Hobson St in central Auckland, about 3am.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said they responded to a fire alarm activation inside the building.

On arrival, crews found a small fire on the fifth level.

Police were then called to assist, as the circumstances surrounding the blaze were dubbed suspicious.

No injuries were reported, he said.

This is the not the first fire reported at the new site since it opened its doors early last year. A blaze was reported in October.

Auckland City Mission’s new building - HomeGround Te Tāpui Atawhai - includes 80 permanent apartment homes for people on the social housing register.

The $110 million building has 10 levels and is the country’s tallest wooden block.

