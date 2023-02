Aerial view of Mount Maunganui. Photo / Mead Norton

A man has been flown to hospital following a water incident in Mount Maunganui.

A police spokesman said they were called to the beach, opposite the intersection of Pacific Ave and Marine Parade, around 7.30pm Wednesday.

“It appears that a male was flown to hospital with suspected spinal injuries,” the spokesman said.

St John has been approached for comment.