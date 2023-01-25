Suspected laser-printed firearms parts found at Wellington property

Hutt Valley police found a 3d laser printer in Wainuiomata on January 14 while at a property to issue an arrest warrant on an unrelated matter.

Police have found firearms parts believed to have been produced by a 3D laser printer at a property in Wellington.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Orr confirmed to the Herald that Hutt Valley police found a 3D laser printer in Wainuiomata on January 14 while at a property to issue an arrest warrant on an unrelated matter.

“Also found at the property were two handles believed to have been produced for pistols, and the slide rack for a pistol.

“It’s believed these were produced by the 3D printer, and have been sent for further analysis.”

Orr said any form of homemade firearm, whether produced by a 3D printer or not, posed an “extreme risk”.

A 32-year-old man was remanded on bail and due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court on February 13 on charges of contravening a protection order and cultivating cannabis.

National Organised Crime Group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams told 1News last year that police had recovered 10 3D-printed firearms in New Zealand.

A 3D-printed gun was found by police after a raid in West Auckland in June 2021.

The plastic firearm had a metal barrel and was seized alongside live ammunition in a home-made magazine.

Police in New Zealand have previously said that anyone in possession of a 3D-printed firearm in New Zealand could be prosecuted.