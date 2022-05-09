Suspected hit-and-run victim 'a good, genuine man'

The accident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo / Creative Commons image by Flickr user ActiveSteve

A victim of a suspected hit-and-run in the Catlins at the weekend was a "good, genuine man" at the heart of his community.

Yesterday the tight-knit rural community of Owaka was mourning the death of the local rugby stalwart, named as Rikki McCall, 33, in a death notice today.

Social media sources reveal McCall's contributions to the Owaka Rugby Club as a coach for the past two years, and his farming background.

Rikki McCall. Photo / Supplied

A member of the Owaka community, who did not wish to be named, said McCall was a "good genuine man, who took care of family and friends, and gave things his all".

Other family and friends contacted by the ODT yesterday said the tragedy was still "too raw" to discuss.

In McCall's death notice, his family say he was "an amazing father, loving husband, bloody good mate and an absolute top bloke" who was taken far too soon".

Police were alerted about 12.20am on Sunday, after McCall's body was found in Owaka Valley Rd.

It appeared he might have been hit by a vehicle, police said.

Police could not provide any further details yesterday afternoon.

A funeral for McCall will take place at the Owaka Community Centre on Saturday.

McCall's death notice invites people to "join us in Rikki's casual manner, in your farming gear, gumboots and all".