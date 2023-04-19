Suspected firearm sighting prompts armed police callout

Armed police were seen on a Hairini street this morning. Photo / NZME

The suspected sighting of a firearm prompted a heavy police presence in a Tauranga suburb this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were making inquiries after someone reported seeing a person getting into a vehicle with a firearm.

Police have since secured the vehicle and no firearm was found, she said.

People have taken to social media to describe an armed police presence in Haukore St in Hairini.

The spokeswoman said police had now been stood down from the scene.