A suspected burst water pipe caused a spectacular sight on a busy Rotorua road overnight.

Water was seen spurting higher than the light post and flinging stones in the air on Fairy Springs Rd, at the intersection with Old Quarry Rd, late Thursday night.

Ra Ward said she was at home when her son saw images online of rushing water and went to check it out with his cousins about 11.30pm.

They sent back photos and videos, and Ward then went to check it out as well, initially thinking it was a geyser.

She said when they arrived, they saw the water reaching the height of the light post.

The boys informed them that it was “a lot higher” before Ward arrived and believed someone turned down the pressure.

She said the road was being “ripped up by the pressure of the water” and stones and gravel were flicking in the air from the road.

She said the hole that the water was coming out of appeared to increase in size while they were there, and believed it was more than 1m wide by the time they left.

She expected police and council staff to be there, but said there was no one other than some Higgins contractors who realised it was not something they could fix.

People took to social media overnight saying they had no water in their homes.

Rotorua Lakes Council has been approached for comment.