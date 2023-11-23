The owners of Sushi Gallery Kerikeri were shocked when this car ploughed through their restaurant window on Wednesday evening.

The new owners of a Far North sushi restaurant say they are lucky their young family weren’t hurt when a car crashed through their shop’s front window.

Police responded to reports of a crash “involving a vehicle and a building” around 4.55pm on Wednesday.

The car, a silver Suzuki, crashed through the window of Sushi Gallery Kerikeri on Kerikeri Rd as owners Quan Sun and Bella Jiang were inside closing up for the day. Their two children, aged 3 and 11, were with them in the restaurant.

Police couldn’t say how the accident happened.

The couple in the car are believed to be shaken but unhurt.

Sun said there were no customers in the popular Japanese restaurant at the time and the worker had just left.

“We were doing preparation for the following day, I was cutting some salmon.

“I heard a very loud sound, and my wife was screaming and my daughter was crying. My son was standing there in shock.

“We found the old couple driving the car, they were shaking as well. They were in shock.

“Luckily no one got hurt.”

Sun and Jiang started the business on November 6, having taken over the restaurant from the previous owners.

The car damaged the structure of the building, Sun said, which will “have to close for some time”.

The inside of the shop will also need repair work, and the couple are talking with their insurance company.

The shop-owners are grateful for the support of the Kerikeri community who have posted messages of support on social media, including an offer of starting a Givealittle page.

“We have been receiving waves of support since it happened,” Sun said.

“Thank you Kerikeri community for everything you have done for us.”

Police said no serious injuries were reported.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing,” a spokeswoman said.

