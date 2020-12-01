Survival of the species: Man-made problems pose major threat

The next 100 years are going to be the most dangerous in human history, according to an Oxford University threat expert, and man-made problems are the greatest threat. By Andrew Anthony.

The official global death toll for Covid may be in excess of 1.3 million (unofficial estimates are much higher), Europe may be firmly back in lockdown and Donald Trump may still be trying to subvert the US presidential election. But the good news is that things aren't that bad, and I don't just mean in New Zealand.

The world will survive this pandemic and it's likely that some kind of normality and a more stable political order will soon return, hastened by several vaccines that look set to be successful. However, the bad news is that in the near future, things could get a whole lot worse for all of us.

How bad? Well, the extinction of the human race – that bad. According to Toby Ord, an Australian moral philosopher whose speciality is existential risk, the next century is going to be the most dangerous in the history of Homo sapiens.

"Overall," he writes in his recent book, The Precipice, "I think the chance of an existential catastrophe striking humanity in the next hundred years is about one in six."

Those are the same odds currently available for my football team, Tottenham Hotspur, to win the English Premier League title – and they sit in second position. It certainly dampens the optimism to think there's the same chance that, not too long afterwards, all human life will come to an end.

Ord prefers to look at the survival of our species as akin to a game not of football but of Russian roulette. There's a single bullet in a six-cartridge chamber and humanity is just about to pull the trigger. Isn't that a little alarmist, I ask, when we speak on Skype? Won't it just freak out the already anxious and seem like hyperbole to the sceptical or complacent?

He acknowledges that some people will respond in that way, and then he adds a clarification that is really rather shocking.

"The one-in-six odds assume that we have a decent stab at tackling the problem," he says. "But if we just carry on ignoring biotech and AI [artificial intelligence], the risk is more like one in three."

Threats to humanity

Ord is based at the Future of Humanity Institute in Oxford, a research centre that looks at "big-picture questions for human civilisation and explores what can be done now to ensure a flourishing long-term future". In practice, this means thinking seriously about the kinds of threats that may wipe out humanity or, failing that, destroy modern civilisation. That could entail anything from climate change to a collision with an asteroid, biological warfare or the proliferation of AI, among several other doomsday scenarios.

In The Precipice, Ord analyses and assesses each risk, subdividing them into natural and anthropogenic – or man-made – threats. He then adds them all together to reach his estimation of a one-in-six chance of human extinction by 2120 (or one-in-three if we do nothing at all). He also says that if, in place of national competition and conflict, the world was to unite and prioritise our continued survival, we could bring the risk down "to maybe 1 per cent or something very low".

By his calculations, there's very small risk of humanity becoming extinct as a result of a natural disaster. The probability, for example, of an asteroid destroying us any time soon is reassuringly minuscule – though he still thinks we should prepare to avert that eventuality.

All the most imminent risks we face are anthropogenic. Which means that by far the biggest threat to us is us. Humanity, as Ord notes, is only 200,000 years old. As species go, that's a flash in the pan. The horseshoe crab has been around for about 445 million years. But then the horseshoe crab has never constructed a thermonuclear device.

Over the course of the last century, humanity reached a critical point in its evolution by gaining the power to destroy itself. If that's a defining characteristic of an advanced technological civilisation, then the trick is to attain the wisdom to transcend it. We are in a kind of precarious adolescent stage of development, in which we urgently need to mature before we do ourselves irrevocable damage.

Doomsday scenarios include the proliferation of artificial intelligence. Photo / 123RF

If we get through the next century without obliterating ourselves, says Ord, we can look forward to millions of years of an "extraordinary adulthood", full of unimaginable levels of human flourishing and technological accomplishment. If we don't, we exit history for good. Thus we stand on a precipice. One false move and it's terminal.

If that sounds like bestseller sensationalism, Ord approaches the issue from the perspective of moral philosophy, a discipline that is essentially concerned with defining what is good and then seeking ways to maximise it.

For Ord, how we conceive of the future is fundamentally a question of democratic representation. "If you look back at history," he says, "the democratic critique of politics was that various groups – women, different races, colonial subjects, slaves – were disenfranchised. Yet all these people were affected by policies that were decided upon at the time. In the same way, most of the people who are affected by the political decisions taken today are also not represented, because they don't yet exist."

He's talking about the endless generations to come who – if we survive – will inherit the planet in the state we leave it. And if we don't survive, countless billions of people will be denied their existence. Who represents the interests of the humans of the future?

"Just because they can't vote doesn't mean you couldn't represent them," says Ord, noting that we offer rights and protections to children and animals, neither of whom possess a vote.

Ord believes that to take proper account of the future, we need to expand our sense of time. At the moment, technology is accelerating so quickly that it's shrinking our patience and perspective. His suggestion is that we slow the pace of technological development to allow our understanding of its implications to catch up.

One of the areas of scientific research that concerns him is biotech. While he maintains that an outbreak of another virus, even one more lethal than Sars-CoV-2, is highly unlikely to present an existential danger, that might change if it was an engineered pandemic.

Ord cites the case of Dutch virologist Ron Fouchier, who in 2012 published details of how he had made a strain of the H5N1 bird flu that was highly lethal – it was estimated it would kill 60 per cent of humans it infected. Though various restrictions were placed on Fouchier's paper, Ord points out that even if the information was never passed to malevolent agents, secure laboratories have a chequered history of accidental escapes.

So far in the 21st century, we've seen what determined terrorists can do armed with box cutters and commercial airliners. What would happen if they ever got their hands on a laboratory-made virus that was many times more lethal than any coronavirus and much more contagious?

The international body that's charged with policing bioweapons is the Biological Weapons Convention. Its annual budget, Ord dryly notes, is $1.4 million – "less than [that of] the average McDonald's restaurant". Clearly, that situation is worse than absurd, but if a terrible event hasn't happened, it seems that we humans really struggle to envisage it.

"We're not good at learning when we don't have trial and error," says Ord. "If we have some disaster – say, London burns down – then we learn the lesson and stop building wooden buildings and we put them further apart and make the streets wider."

Downplaying new risks

Lord Martin Rees, the cosmologist and former president of the Royal Society, is co-founder of the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk – Cambridge University's version of Oxford's Future of Humanity Institute. He is in full agreement with Ord.

"Our institutions cope rationally with conventional recurrent risks – air crashes, carcinogens in food, fires and so forth," says Rees. "We can estimate their likelihood, we try to insure against them, we take precautions against them. But we complacently downplay the extreme 'high consequence, low probability' newly emergent threats – events that haven't yet happened but where even just once is too often."

"We complacently downplay events that haven't yet happened but where even just once is too often," says Lord Martin Rees. Photo / Getty Images

Even with a documented experience, an appreciation of risk begins to fade quickly once it has passed out of living memory. The last great pandemic was the influenza outbreak of 1918. It killed upwards of 50 million people, but scarcely anyone alive today can remember it. "We learnt certain kinds of technical lessons from that," says Ord, "but in terms of the will to actually pay preparedness costs, that kind of went away."

The reality is the world knew that a pandemic was likely and most developed nations had procedures in place, but very few had invested in the kinds of systems that would have stopped the coronavirus in its tracks.

The time frame that preoccupies most politicians is between now and next week. Getting them to think about and budget for the next century or the following millennium is nigh on impossible. And to focus on a threat that may not even take place – well, that's a kind of political suicide. But the alternative may be a kind of species suicide.

The lifeboats

So, what should politicians and the rest of us be thinking about? In the immediate future, Ord picks out the renewal of the New START treaty on arms reduction between the US and Russia, which is due to lapse next year.

"If they don't renew that, it will be insane. There's no reason not to, unless they're actively planning a nuclear strike on one another."

It goes without saying that nuclear war would be a catastrophe beyond historical comparison. But Ord estimates that in most scenarios, it would be survivable, at least for a sufficient minority of the world's population to restart civilisation. The same goes for climate change. Ord calls it "a global calamity of unprecedented scale", but he's not convinced it amounts to an actual existential risk to humanity.

Should there be nuclear war, ushering in a nuclear winter, or should we succumb to the greenhouse effect of global warming, there is a lifeboat that has been identified. Its name is New Zealand. By most measurements, it's the best place to ride out the Apocalypse, which is one reason it has become so attractive to billionaires looking for a secure bolthole.

Ord has crunched the numbers and he came up with a couple of other locations – a little bit of the New South Wales coast, a section of South Africa – that also offer good protection against Armageddon, as well as rugby and cricket. But, he says, "because New Zealand is an island nation, you get the stabilising effects on climate of the ocean. And it does appear that New Zealand is uniquely well located."

Add to this its success with Covid-19 and New Zealand can expect to remain for the foreseeable future the fantasy safe haven for an increasingly anxious world. Ultimately, though, the land of the long white cloud offers a false kind of sanctuary. The idea that a powerful elite, having profited from despoiling the world, may seek to flee to the South Pacific and make a new beginning is hardly a global plan. Instead, it's just the bunker solution writ large, in which you don't avert the holocaust but prepare for its aftermath.

Yet if the worst does come to the worst, that's what we'll have to do. And here we come to a utilitarian moral reckoning that requires a numerate imagination to appreciate. Ord draws a sharp distinction between an event that would kill off 99 per cent of the world's population and one that would extinguish all of human life. While they're both obviously horrendous events, by Ord's account the latter is incomparably worse.

"Because you lose the entire future, that's incalculably more destructive," says Ord.

Therefore, it is avoiding that outcome that we should prioritise. But as things stand, only a handful of people in the world are looking at existential risk. Even with philosophy, it's seen as a rather obscure subject. As Ord says, what counts as an urgent matter in his field is whether there is an external world. But if we're all dead, who would be able to answer that question?

"We can solve those problems at our leisure over the long future," he says, "if we can secure a future for ourselves."

The greatest threat

Looming on the horizon between us and that future is the technology that Ord determines is the greatest threat to our continued existence: artificial intelligence. We have already entered an era in which computers can teach themselves things for which they've not been programmed. The potential for that development is enormous and daunting.

It's a subject that has long been dramatised by science fiction, and as a consequence, our imaginations are filled with malign computers such as HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey. Much of the fiction, says Ord, stems from the idea of "the triumph of the human spirit over the machine".

That, he argues, is not a realistic answer. "The way we'll probably triumph, if we do, is by never turning on a machine that is powerful enough and incentivised to take control of our future from us. And that doesn't make a great film."

Humans are in the unique position among species on Earth of having control over the future. But are we unwittingly creating the conditions by which we relinquish that position? Ord says it's not just he and his fellow moral philosophers who are anxious about the galloping rate of technological know-how of computers. Many AI scientists such as Demis Hassabis, the co-founder of the Google AI subsidiary DeepMind, have urged caution and preparation for "when things get serious in the decades to come".

Demis Hassabis urges caution and preparation for "when things get serious in the decade to come". Photo / Getty Images

The alternative to taking stock of where technology is leading us, says Ord, is that we rapidly sleepwalk into a dystopia or, worse, extinction.

Just now, the world may appear to have enough troubles to contend with, without searching around the future for more. And it's possible that we're collectively suffering from a sort of anguish fatigue, in which we can't process much more bad news. But then again, this global crisis has shown the trouble that an absence of preparation and investment can cause. If we'd spent a little more time listening to the doomsayers, we'd probably all be feeling a lot less gloomy right now.

Rees strikes a soberingly pessimistic note about our current predicament.

"I'm worried," he says, "simply because our world is so interconnected that the magnitude of the worst potential catastrophes has grown unprecedentedly large and too many have been in denial about them. We ignore the wise maxim, 'the unfamiliar is not the same as the improbable'."

The Covid effect

Yet for all our interconnectedness, we remain largely segregated in our discrete nation states, a situation that Covid-19 has in some ways underlined. Ord reserves judgment on what the Covid effect may finally prove to be.

"We've seen the possibility that this could move in a very nationalistic direction, with border closures, great powers blaming each other for the disaster and so on. But we've also seen things like the scientific community really working across borders, learning from each other's experience, sequencing the virus' DNA and sharing it with the world community."

There has been a lot of speculation about the lasting sociopolitical effects of the pandemic, ranging from wild Panglossian optimism to a sense of impending End Times. The British thinker John Gray wrote earlier this year: "Contrary to the progressive mantra, global problems do not always have global solutions … The belief that this crisis can be solved by an unprecedented outbreak of international co-operation is magical thinking in its purest form."

In one sense, Gray's bleak analysis also applies to the threats ahead, because the paradox of a global problem is that though it's shared by everyone, it's owned by no one. We're good at blaming others, less adept at taking collective responsibility.

But that's what's required as we enter the age of bioweapons and omnipotent artificial intelligence. If Ord is right, we need to access some magical thinking and start seeing ourselves less as a mass of identity-specific individuals, all competing against each other within strictly delineated nations, and more as a species heading together into dangerously uncharted territory, beyond which unfathomable potential may lie.

"We stand before something extraordinarily vast and valuable," writes Ord, "something in light of which all of history thus far will seem the merest prelude."

Those words have a rather epic ring to them, and the epic can deaden through overstatement as much as it can inspire by a sheer sense of scale. What we do know is that without a groundswell of popular concern, politicians will never find the time to look at issues that won't come to a head until they're retired or dead. But the questions that Ord raises really do need to be confronted sooner rather than later.

After all, the world's population can't all move to New Zealand.

The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity, by Toby Ord (Bloomsbury, $32.99)