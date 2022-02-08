General Surgery Trainee Dr Tracey Barnes says we need to normalise breastfeeding in the workplace and taking breaks. Photo / Supplied

Two Kiwi surgeons are on a mission to normalise breastfeeding in their "traditionally male-dominated" workplace to encourage more women into the surgical profession.

Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS) fellow Dr Nadya York and general surgery trainee Dr Tracey Barnes said they knew all too well the difficulties of balancing motherhood with their demanding careers.

"We want to make sure women aren't being put off going into a career in surgery because they feel like they won't be able to [breastfeed or pump at work]," Barnes, 38, said.

The Christchurch-based doctor gave birth to her first child nine months ago and returned to work this week.

She said most surgeons started working again six weeks after giving birth but she chose to have more time with her firstborn at home with the freedom to breastfeed when she needed.

"Initially, I didn't think I'd be able to come back to work and still be able to pump but support from Nadya and my midwife has made it easier," Barnes said.

She met York through a RACS women in surgery committee, as they are both New Zealand reps. York offered her tips on how and where to pump at work, suggested helpful technology and told her not to be afraid to ask for breaks.

York, who's based in Auckland and has children aged 6, 3 and 1, had her first child in America where, she said, there was no paid parental leave and she was forced to come back to work after eight weeks.

York said she was determined to breast pump at work and continued to with her other two babies to set an example for her junior surgeons.

"Technology has evolved so there are now portable pumps and in-bra pumps that allow you to express discreetly while you continue to work."

In the past the role as a surgeon conflicted with the role of a breastfeeding mother but this was changing as more women choose surgery, York said.

"It is now very possible to be both and I want to make sure junior surgeons coming through know they can be great at both," York said.

However, she said support and encouragement was absolutely necessary to navigate these dual roles.

All New Zealand employers were legally mandated to provide breaks to express milk during work hours, but York said the surgical workplace culture sometimes made it challenging.

"Surgery as a profession was traditionally male-dominated and can still be hierarchical at times. A breastfeeding surgeon is still a rarity," York said.

Royal Australasian College of Surgeons fellow Dr Nadya York knows how difficult it can be to juggle parenting and a demanding career. Photo / Supplied

Barnes agreed, saying although she felt comfortable asking for a break to pump during a long operation, many women, especially juniors, could feel intimidated.

"[Breast milk expression at work] does get a bit taboo. I think it helps to have people you can talk to about it," Barnes said.

They wanted to normalise breastfeeding and pumping at work by prompting discussion and encouraging women to speak up. There are two Facebook groups, Dr Milk group and MMAMTB Lactation interest group, where doctors could ask questions and share experiences.

The pair's push comes after the Herald last year reported female doctors being outnumbered and outranked by male colleagues in nearly every speciality.

In the country's public hospitals, there were 1200 more senior male doctors than female as at May last year.

Only 6.5 per cent (17 out of 259) of orthopaedic surgeons and 22 per cent (48 out of 210) of general surgeons, for example, were women.

DHBs were starting to introduce flexible hours and training, particularly after maternity, so having children didn't pull the pin on a women's career, but Barnes said these initiatives took time and more than could be done to break down barriers.

Hospitals had lactation rooms but often they were far away from operating theatres, she said.

"We need to start thinking outside of the box and say if some women can't get to that room in time how are we going to set it up so it's more practical, because if someone has to walk that far to express and then walk back again, that's quite a lot of time and distance," Barnes said.

"We need to normalise stopping and taking a break. We're busy and we have patients to look after but it's important we look after our wellbeing as well as our patients," Barnes said.