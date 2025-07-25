Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Surge in house fire deaths blamed on alternative heating methods

By Midday Report
RNZ·
3 mins to read

In some cases, fires had been sparked by people using barbecues to heat their homes. Photo / 123RF

In some cases, fires had been sparked by people using barbecues to heat their homes. Photo / 123RF

By Midday Report of RNZ

Fire and Emergency says the cost of living could be to blame for the highest number of house fire fatalities in a decade.

In the past 12 months, it says, 17 people have died in avoidable house fires. In a typical

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save